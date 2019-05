Abington Journal arts and entertainment calendar for the week of January 30

TRIPS

Philadelphia bus trip, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 4. Escape to Philadelphia for a day of historic sites or artsy adventure. Tickets are $35 for the bus or $55 for the bus and a ticket to the Philadelphia Museum of Art’s “The Impressionist’s Eye” exhibition. Sign up at the Abington Community Library or email: RRoberts@albright.org for more information.

The Abington Senior Community Center is having trips to Tioga Downs Casino on May 17. Trip is $40 which includes a $30 rebate and a $10 food voucher. Also a cruise to the Bahamas is planned for Dec. 1-8.

CLASSES, WORKSHOPS & LECTURES

VIA Public Media and Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine’s (GCSOM) Behavioral Health Initiative will offer a free screening of the documentary “God Knows Where I Am” on Wednesday, May 1 at 5:30 p.m. in the GCSOM auditorium at 525 Pine St., Scranton. A discussion regarding mental health issues that will occur following the film. Details, directions, and free reservations are available at WVIA.org.

The public is invited to a two-part community art project sponsored by the Overlook Estate Foundation at The Gathering Place, South State Street, Clarks Summit. Learn about the trees of NEPA, then help create hand-crafter tiles to be displayed as part of a backsplash in the serving area at The Gathering Place. Kelly Stewart will present an info session on indigenous tees and their importance to NEPA’s eco system from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 11. In the second class on Saturday, Diana Lombardi, of Abington Art Studi, will teach how to imprint native leaves onto the tiles for permanent pieces of tile art. Free to the public.

CHILDREN’S & TEENS’ EVENTS

Trinity Early Learning Center at Trinity Lutheran Church, 205 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit, will host four one-week camps this summer for children 3-4 and 5-6 years old. Camps for 3 and 4-year-olds will be held July 8-12 (circus theme) and Aug. 12-16 (nature theme). Camps for 5-6 yea- olds will be held July 15-19 (Dino Science) and Aug, 5-9 (basic cooking and baking skills). Camps run from 9 to noon daily and snacks are included. Cost is $150 per week (discount for more than one student). For more information, contact the church office 570-587-1088.

OTHER COMMUNITY EVENTS

The United Methodist Women of Clarks Green UMC, 119 Glenburn Road, Clarks Green, will hold their spring rummage sale on Thursday, May 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Friday, May 3 from 9 a.m. to noon. Clothing, kitchen items, books, collectibles, toys and more will be offered for sale at nominal prices. Proceeds from the sale are given to mission projects both locally and across the world.

Dalton United Methodist Church will hold a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, May 3 and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 4 at the church, 125 S. Turnpike Road, Dalton.A bake sale provided by Bright Beginnings preschool and lunch will be available on Friday while Saturday is $2 and $3 bag day. Drop off days are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 30 and Wednesday, May 1. For more information, contact Beryl at 570-563-1280 or Margaret at 5470-587-3755.

Join the Lackawanna Historical Society to quiz local celebrities about the region’s history. The society will host its 10th annual “You Live Here; You Should Know This!” local history game show on Saturday, May 4 at 6 p.m. at the Lodge at Montage Mountain.

Father Myron Myronyuk and his parish family of Scranton’s Saint Vladimir Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church will conduct their annual Easter Dinner “Sviachene” celebration on Sunday, May 5, beginning at 12:15 p.m. in the parish center, 428 N. Seventh Ave. Dinner will consist of Ukrainian borshch, ham, kobasa, red horseradish, holubchy, potato salad, rye bread, rolls, dessert and beverages. Takeouts available by advance order – must be picked up promptly between 11:30 a.m. and noon.Musical entertainment by hor and Regina Duo. A theme basket and 50/50 raffle will be available along with a drawing for an attractive Ukrainian tablecloth. Admission is $15 for adults, $8 for students and free for children age 5 and under. No tickets will be sold at the door. For reservations, call 570-503-1514 by Monday, April 29.

The Humane Society of Wyoming County will sponsor a low-cost rabies vaccination clinic for dogs and cats on Saturday, May 4 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Department of Agriculture Building, Route 92 South, Tunkhannock. Cost is $8 per shot (cash only). Dr. Abbey Jones of the Schultzville Animal Hospital will administer the vaccinations. For safety reasons, all pets must be either leashed or individually caged. Please bring the pet’s most recent rabies vaccination certificate, if available. The clinic is open to pets from all counties. For more information, call 570-836-4745.

Marywood University will hold its Spring Book Swap and Sale in the Learning Commons Lobby from Monday, May 6, through Thursday, May 9. Monday-Wednesday the Book Swap and Sale will take place from 8 a.m. to midnight, and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Thursday, May 9,. Proceeds from Tuesday’s sale will benefit the English Department Club. This event is free and open to the public. A wide selection of titles and genres will be available. The book swap and sale is sponsored by the English Club and Library Services. Book donations are being received on the first floor of the Learning Commons. For additional information, please contact Annette Fisher, associate professor of library services, at 570-348-6211, ext. 2365, or email fisher@maryu.marywood.edu.

Clifford United Methodist Church, Main Street, Clifford, will hold a chicken and biscuit or ham dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 21. Take-our or dine-in. donation of $9.95 includes dinner, drink and dessert.

Designer Purse Bingo to benefit Abington Christian Academy set for Saturday, June 1 in the Clarks Summit Fire Hall. Doors open at 5 p.m. and Bingo begins at 6 p.m. Benefit tickets are $25 each for 12 rounds of bingo with designer bag prizes. Snack bar items, specials, extra game sheets, raffle basket and 50/50 chances will be available for purchase. Contact ACA at 570-586-5270 or on the web at www.abingtonacademy.com.

The fifth annual Strawberry 5K and Festival will be held in Clarks Summit on June 22. The 5K Race will begin at 9 a.m., followed by the Kids’ Fun Run right after the 5K. The festival and kids games will run from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on Spring and Davis Street. Anyone interested in being a vendor at the open market booths for the festival should email GatheringPlaceCS@gmail.org or call 570-881-7612. Vendor fee is $25 and deadline to register is June 7.