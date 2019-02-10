Abington Journal community calendar for the week of February 13

REMINDERS

NAMI Mental Health Support Group, 6 to 7:30 p.m. the last Tuesday of each month at the Wyoming County Special Needs Association (the log cabin building), 636 Route 29 North, Tunkhannock. Open to people with mental health issues, as well as family members and caregivers.

Alzheimer’s Association of Greater PA support group meetings, 7 to 8 p.m. the last Tuesday of every month at Elan Gardens, 465 Venard Road, Clarks Summit. Info: call Rhonda Fallk at 570-585-8099 or Rita Fenton at 570-586-0179.

Families Helping Families, 7 to 8:30 p.m. each Wednesday at the Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Facilitators provide an educational series and support group for teens and their families affected by substance abuse. Co-sponsored by the Clear Brook Foundation.

Insulin Pump Support Group, 6 to 8:30 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Are you using or thinking of using an insulin pump to manage your diabetes? Join insulin pump users in a group setting to share and talk about your experiences.

CLASSES, WORKSHOPS & LECTURES

Latin Language Club, 1 to 3 p.m. each Friday at the Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Discuss and study uses of classical Latin Language using grammar, historical and everyday phrases of Latin. Beginners are welcome to the club.

Star Wars No-Bake Treats, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Abington Community Library. Practice your measuring, mixing, and eating skills with these no-bake snack recipes. For students in grades 5-8.

Lackawanna Backyard Beekeepers, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. The group’s mission is to foster interest in backyard beekeeping and provide a forum for discussion among local beekeepers. Beekeeping and honey bee information is exchanged in an informal and friendly environment to help keep our honeybees (and other pollinators) healthy and thriving. Families welcome.

Remembering and Understanding Black Scrantonians, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Professor Glynis M. Johns will discuss her research about Black Scrantonians from the 1840s to present-day. Johns is a professor and researcher based in Scranton with a primary focus on archiving local Black history and culture and curating space for emerging and POC artists, writers, scholars of NEPA to showcase their work.

All In The Presidential Family, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Join presidential expert Dr. Larry Cook for a presentation focusing on family relationships within the presidency. Learn more about father/son presidents and other little-known connections.

CHILDREN’S & TEENS’ EVENTS

Magic Tree House Club, 4:15 to 5 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Discuss a book (read beforehand if you’d like) and enjoy activities. This month: A Big Day for Baseball. For children in grades kindergarten through fourth.

Math & Science Club, 4:15 to 5 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Each month, there will be different activities and challenges to complete. This after school club is all about the fun in STEM! For children in grades kindergarten through fourth.

Homeschoolers at the Library, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 28 at the Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Bring your children to a fun, educational program to enrich their home learning experience. They will enjoy hands-on projects, stories, short videos, and more. For children in grades kindergarten through sixth.

OTHER COMMUNITY EVENTS

Star Wars Day, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Abington Community Library. Celebrate the Festival of Ice by dropping by the library to see its ice sculpture. While you’re there, catch a Star Wars movie. They’ll be playing all day in the community room. Enjoy challenging yourself with some Star Wars trivia, or grab a coloring sheet. No registration required.

Cookie Party, 3 to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Abington Community Library. Come for a celebration of the end of Winter Challenge. Enjoy snacks, family games, and activities. This is a drop-in event.

Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-704-3941 or news@theabingtonjournal.com.

