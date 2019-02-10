Abington Journal arts calendar for the week of February 13

CALLS FOR ARTISTS

VISUAL ARTS

Winter Fest 2019 Opening Night, 6 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Dietrich Theater. Cost: $25 for tickets – call 570-996-1500. Gather your friends and enjoy an evening of two acclaimed films, popcorn, light snacks, wine and beer by Nimble Hill Winery & Brewery and a sumptuous brownie sundae dessert. Reservations are required.

LITERARY ARTS

Wyoming County Reads – The Color Purple by Alice Walker, book discussions 7 p.m. Feb. 20 and 27 at the Tunkhannock Public Library. The Tunkhannock Public Library and the Dietrich Theater invite you to read The Color Purple as part of this year’s Wyoming County Reads project. Book discussions will be facilitated by Bill Chapla, Dr. Marnie Heister, and Dr. Richard Hancuff. For more information, call the Tunkhannock Public Library at 570-836-1677 or the Dietrich Theater at 570-996-1500.

Writers Group, 7 to 8:30 p.m. each Thursday at the Dietrich Theater. For ages 18 and up. Come and read your work or listen and be inspired. Learn the craft of writing as you write toward a goal of publication. All genres and levels of writing are welcome. Cost: free. Info: 570-249-2994.

PERFORMING ARTS

Of Mice & Men, Feb. 16-24 at The Shawnee Playhouse. Show times: 8 p.m. Feb. 16 and 23, 2 p.m. Feb. 17 and 24, 10 a.m. Feb. 21 and 22. The play is set during the Great Depression, and follows two migrant workers: George, a sharp but uneducated, short-tempered man, and Lennie, a large but simple-minded man. Together they hope to one day acquire their own piece of land. But when Lennie stirs up trouble on the job, George must choose between protecting his friend or staying the course towards his version of the American dream. Cost: $19 adults, $16 seniors, $12 children under 12. Info/tickets: 570-421-5093 or www.theshawneeplayhouse.com.

Ballroom Dancing Classes, Advanced Night Club 2-Step 6 to 7 p.m. March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1 at Clarks Green United Methodist Church. Cost: $55 per student. Beginner Foxtrot 7 to 8 p.m. March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1 at Clarks Summit United Methodist Church. Cost: $55 per students. Both classes will be taught by Jill and Gehred Wetzel. Info: GatheringPlaceCS@gmail.com or GatheringPlaceCS@gmail.com.

ART CLASSES & MORE

Caring Hands, 1 to 3 p.m. each Monday at the Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Do you knit or crochet? Join this group that creates delightful things for the library and for the less fortunate. Yarn provided.

Always In Stitches, 10 a.m. to noon each Tuesday at the Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Stop and see what this bunch of quilters and sewers is up to. Get involved in one of their many charitable endeavors or learn something new.

Papercrafting with Maria Pappa, 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Theme: Lots of Luck. Materials cost: $12, paid to the instructor the day of the class.

The Pleasure Of Painting, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit.Paint a Valentine’s rose for yourself or to give away. Limited to 12 participants. Materials fee of $25 per person due at time of class. All materials will be provided. Facilitated by artist Mark Perry.

Make-It, Take-It, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Drop in anytime during this hour to create a craft or two. All materials will be provided. Siblings welcome.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_ABJ-Calendars-4.jpg

Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-587-1148 or news@theabingtonjournal.com.

Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-587-1148 or news@theabingtonjournal.com.