Clarks Summit Borough Council votes to sell Sheridan Park property

CLARKS SUMMIT — Members of Clarks Summit Borough Council voted 7-0 to accept a bid of $190,100 from Abington Development Group, contingent on solicitor Kevin Hayes’ review and approval, for the purchase of Sheridan Park property during a regular meeting Feb. 6.

After an amendment made by councilman Vince Cruciani, council voted to have all proceeds from the sale go into the capital reserves fund for the purpose of a capital purchase, not a general spending item.

While he voted in conjunction with the group, councilman Pat Williams questioned the decision to sell the land.

“I don’t understand why we’re selling something without anything to buy,” Williams said. “We’re selling the only decent property we have left in the borough.”

Members of council voted 5-2 to rebid the borough building with a minimum bid set at $375,000 and a deadline for receipt of bids of March 6.

Cruciani and councilman Dave Jenkins voted against advertising for the sale of the building.

In other business …

• Members of the council granted The National Running Center the authority to hold the Strawberry 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, June 22.

Ryan Siebecker of the National Running Center also addressed council regarding the idea of starting an annual one-mile race, the State Street Mile, in the borough.

Clarks Summit Police Chief Chris Yarns, along with mayor Herman Johnson and members of the borough’s safety committee — Jenkins, Frank Besten and Williams — plan to meet with representatives from the National Running Center to determine the best date and route for the event.

“I like your idea and I think it’s good for our community; we just have to work out a little more of the logistics,” Johnson said.

• Yarns applied for a grant for two speed limit signs that change with the speed of vehicles and announced the department received an $1,800 grant for aggressive driving enforcement from March 18-April 28.

• Yarns also relayed concerns from residents to council regarding dark areas on Old Lackawanna Trail and Winola Road, and asked about the feasibility of a light pole being added.

Jenkins asked Yarns if the department could increase enforcement of citations for tractor trailers crossing over the yellow line of the road.

“I’ve recently noticed that a lot of tractor trailers, coming up or down State Street, are going overt the yellow line by up to four feet,” he said. “I think we should really make a concerted effort to get out there and start nailing these people.”

• Recycling Chair Bob Bennett announced the borough’s Shred Fest event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 27 at Clarks Summit Elementary.

• Commissioner Patrick O’Malley presented Johnson, who was the first African American elected mayor in Lackawanna County, with a plaque acknowledging Jan. 6, 2019 as Mayor Herman Johnson Day in the county

Lackawanna County Commissioner Patrick O’Malley attended the Jan. 6 Clarks Summit Borough Council meeting to issue a proclamation acknowledging Jan. 6, 2019 as Mayor Herman Johnson Day in the county. From left, O’Malley, Clarks Summit Mayor Herman Johnson and Clarks Summit Borough President Gerrie Carey. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_ABJ-CS-Meeting.jpg Lackawanna County Commissioner Patrick O’Malley attended the Jan. 6 Clarks Summit Borough Council meeting to issue a proclamation acknowledging Jan. 6, 2019 as Mayor Herman Johnson Day in the county. From left, O’Malley, Clarks Summit Mayor Herman Johnson and Clarks Summit Borough President Gerrie Carey. Robert Tomkavage | Abington Journal