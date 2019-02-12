Lackwanna Trail improves safety of buildings through improvements, donation

Robert Tomkavage | Abington Journal The Lackawanna Trail School District was presented with two bleeding control kits through Geisinger’s Stop the Bleed program. From left, Katherine Bommer, trauma educator at Geisinger; Trail board member Joseph Strauch; Trail board member Adrian Bianchi; Trail board member Dr. Michael Mould; Trail board member Robert Minick; Trail board member Kevin Mulhern; Trail board president David Thorne; Trail board vice president Philip Stark; Trail board member Debby Naylor; Tom Schofield, Factoryville Fire Department; and Trail board member Joseph Ross. -

FACTORYVILLE — Members of the Lackawanna Trail Board of Education approved bids from Vector Security for security upgrades at the high school and elementary center at a cost of approximately $12,500 for each building during a regular meeting Monday evening. The district also received a $25,000 grant through the state’s Act 44 Safe Schools Program to help offset costs of the upgrades.

According to Superintendent Matthew Rakauksas, the upgrades are to the front door entry, including magnetic locks and the intercom system.

Kathryn Bommer, a trauma educator at Geisinger Community Medical Center, presented the district two bleeding control kits — one for the high school and one for the elementary center — through Stop the Bleed program training program the district participated in last year.

“I pray that you never have to crack this box open, but there are eight individual bleeding control kits in each box,” Bommer said.

Jamie Marshall, Senior Account Manager at VLN Partners, a Pittsburgh-based cyber charter school, addressed the board in hopes the district switches from its cyber charter school agreement with NEIU 19 to VLN.

“We have live highly certified teachers work with the kids in the online environment every day,” Marshall said. “We have a homeroom period and live office hours every day. The teacher gets to know the kids personally.”

Marshall added the curriculum the students would complete through VLN would be customized to that of the Lackawanna Trail School District.

According to Business Manager Keith Glynn, the average cost to send a regular education student to cyber charter school next year will be $14,750 and $35,890 for each special education student.

“I know the board is greatly concerned that we’re approaching $1 million that we may have to budget to support those going to cyber school program,” Rakauskas said.

Per Marshall, the cost of each regular education student would be nearly $8,000 less through VLN and $2,800 less for each special education student.

Members of the board of education are expected to vote on a motion regarding a switch to VLN Partners during the district’s March 11 regular meeting.

Principal Brian Kearney announced the elementary center received a $500 grant from Liberty Petroleum in conjunction with Exxon Mobile for $500 that will be benefit the district’s STEM program.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_ABJ-LT-Board.jpg

Reach Robert Tomkavage at 570-704-3941 or on Twitter @rtomkavage.

