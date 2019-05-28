VISUAL ARTS

Art entries are being accepted for the latest gallery exhibit at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. The theme for art being submitted is “Flowers, Wild and Still.” The exhibit is open to all artists who live and work in Northeast PA. Entries will be judges by a juried panel on the basis of excellence of execution and relevance to theme.

There is no entry fee; however, any works accepted for exhibit will have a $20 hanging fee for first entry and $5 for an additional piece. No more than two entries per artist are requested. The gallery exhibit will open on Friday, May 31, at a reception from 6:30 to 8 p.m. “The Flowers, Wild and Still” show will be featured in the gallery for the next five weeks for the public to come in and enjoy.

To submit art, please email a digital image of your work to GatheringPlaceCS@gmail.com. Include title, medium, sale price and size. For more information, visit The Gathering Place on Facebook or website at www. GatheringPlaceCS.org.

PERFORMING ARTS

MOVIES

“Cat Ballou,” a Dietrich film favorite, Wednesday, May 22 at 1 and 7 p.m. at the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock. Admission: Free. Sponsored by: Marilyn Burton. Starring Jane Fonda and Lee Marvin, see the 1965 classic “Cat Ballou” on the big screen. “Cat Ballou” tells the story of a young schoolteacher who turns into an outlaw to avenge her murdered father. Call 570-996-1500 for more information.

Classical Guitar Plays Spain, South America the Movies and More at the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock Sunday, June 9 at 3 p.m. Presented by Classical guitarist Jay Steveskey. Admission: Free, donations accepted. Sponsored by John Keker in memory of Jessie Reppy Keker

Classical guitarist, Jay Steveskey, will play music from the Spanish and South American classical guitar repertoire as well as delightful arrangements from the Movies, Broadway, Pop music and more. Call 570-996-1500 for more information.

OTHER ARTS EVENTS

Open Mic Night – Tunkhannock Veterans at the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock. Friday, May 24 at 7 p.m. Doors open for signups at 6:30 p.m. Admission: Free. Sponsored by the Dietrich Fundraising Committee

Open to audiences and performers of all ages. Musicians, poets, comedians and performers of all types are invited to share their talents on the Dietrich stage. This month’s featured guest is the Tunkhannock Veterans Meetup Group, a group of veterans utilizing workshops to support artistic exploration and expression and provide a safe space to share experiences in the military culture. This class at the Dietrich uses art as language to help bridge the gap between veterans and civilians. Come and hear original works read by the veterans themselves. Call 570-996-1500 for more information.

Golden Days of Radio Players Performance at the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock Tuesday, June 4 at 7 p.m. Presented by the Dietrich Theater Radio Players. Admission: Free. Sponsored by the Rotary Club of Tunkhannock.

Go back to those golden days of radio during this live performance of radio plays presented by the Dietrich Theater Radio Players. During the show, you will experience the “theatre of the mind” including live sound effects and music. All are welcome to attend. The performance will be followed by a light reception. Call 570-996-1500 for more information.