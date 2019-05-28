TRIPS

Join the Abington Senior Center aboard the Carnival Pride on a trip to the Bahamas Dec. 1-8. Rate includes seven-day cruise, port charges and taxes, meals and entertainment aboard ship, $25 per cabin onboard credit, round trip transportation to the pier, luggage handling and gratuities to the motor coach driver. Rates start at $835 based on double occupancy. Call Adele at 570-586-8996 for details.

CHILDREN’S & TEENS’ EVENTS

Trinity Early Learning Center at Trinity Lutheran Church, 205 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit, will host four one-week camps this summer for children 3-4 and 5-6 years old. Camps for 3 and 4-year-olds will be held July 8-12 (circus theme) and Aug. 12-16 (nature theme). Camps for 5-6 yea- olds will be held July 15-19 (Dino Science) and Aug, 5-9 (basic cooking and baking skills). Camps run from 9 to noon daily and snacks are included. Cost is $150 per week (discount for more than one student). For more information, contact the church office 570-587-1088.

OTHER COMMUNITY EVENTS

A representative from the American Legion Service Office Outreach program will be in Rep. Marty Flynn’s office – Jay’s Commons, 409 N. Main Ave. – from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 22 to provide information on services available to veterans and their families. The American Legion representatives are available to discuss education, health care and death benefits. Legion membership is not required to take advantage of the help, but anyone interested in speaking to the advisers is recommended to schedule an appointment through Flynn’s office at 570-342-4348.

Guided Historic Tunkhannock Walking Tours at the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock Thursdays, May 23, 30, June 6, 13. Admission: Free. Pre-registration is required. Space is limited. Call 570-996-1500 for reservations.

In partnership with the Endless Mountains Visitors Bureau, PA Route 6 Alliance, and the Wyoming County Historical Society, the Dietrich Theater will serve as the stage for the Historic Tunkhannock Walking Tour. The two-mile walk through the neighborhoods and bustling downtown of the Tunkhannock Historic District will take about 2 hours. Tour booklets, complete with thumbnail photos of 40 featured structures, basic descriptions and centerfold map are available at the theater for those interested in self-guided tours.

Designer Purse Bingo to benefit Abington Christian Academy set for Saturday, June 1 in the Clarks Summit Fire Hall. Doors open at 5 p.m. and Bingo begins at 6 p.m. Benefit tickets are $25 each for 12 rounds of bingo with designer bag prizes. Snack bar items, specials, extra game sheets, raffle basket and 50/50 chances will be available for purchase. Contact ACA at 570-586-5270 or on the web at www.abingtonacademy.com.

The fifth annual Strawberry 5K and Festival will be held in Clarks Summit on June 22. The 5K Race will begin at 9 a.m., followed by the Kids’ Fun Run right after the 5K. The festival and kids games will run from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on Spring and Davis Street. Anyone interested in being a vendor at the open market booths for the festival should email GatheringPlaceCS@gmail.org or call 570-881-7612. Vendor fee is $25 and deadline to register is June 7.