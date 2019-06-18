TRIPS

Join the Abington Senior Center aboard the Carnival Pride on a trip to the Bahamas Dec. 1-8. Rate includes seven-day cruise, port charges and taxes, meals and entertainment aboard ship, $25 per cabin onboard credit, round trip transportation to the pier, luggage handling and gratuities to the motor coach driver. Rates start at $835 based on double occupancy. Call Adele at 570-586-8996 for details.

CLASSES, WORKSHOPS & LECTURES

Learn the Libby App — The Libby App is a great way to get books from the library. Mary Lou Smith will present information on how to use this easy app for downloading books for free at noon June 25 at noon at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit, Cost:$5. To register or for info: www. gatheringplacecs.com

CHILDREN’S & TEENS’ EVENTS

Trinity Early Learning Center at Trinity Lutheran Church, 205 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit, will host four one-week camps this summer for children 3-4 and 5-6 years old. Camps for 3 and 4-year-olds will be held July 8-12 (circus theme) and Aug. 12-16 (nature theme). Camps for 5-6 yea- olds will be held July 15-19 (Dino Science) and Aug, 5-9 (basic cooking and baking skills). Camps run from 9 to noon daily and snacks are included. Cost is $150 per week (discount for more than one student). For more information, contact the church office 570-587-1088.

OTHER COMMUNITY EVENTS

Lyme Disease and Tick Awareness — Michele Cassetori of the PA Lyme Resource Network will do a presentation on ticks, their habitats, life cycles, behaviors, prevention strategies and what to do if bitten at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 19 at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. To register, visit www.GatheringPlaceCS.org. Cost:$10. Info:570-881-7612.

The fifth annual Strawberry 5K and Festival will be held in Clarks Summit on June 22. The 5K Race will begin at 9 a.m., followed by the Kids’ Fun Run right after the 5K. The festival and kids games will run from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on Spring and Davis Street. Anyone interested in being a vendor at the open market booths for the festival should email GatheringPlaceCS@gmail.org or call 570-881-7612.

The annual Countryside Community Church Fishing Derby will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 22 at the Abington Heights Middle School Pond (1555 Newton-Ransom Blvd., Clarks Summit). The event will be held rain or shine and will include prize drawings, face painting, hot dogs and beverages, and a trophy for each age bracket. There will also be horseback rides. All children must be accompanied by a responsible adult. For more information, email countrysideoffice@yahoo.com or call 570-587-3206.

The Lackawanna County Disability Action Committee will sponsor a training for municipalities and businesses regarding compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act on Thursday, June 27, at the Hilton Hotel & Conference Center, Scranton.“Creating A More Inclusive Community will be conducted by Caleb Berkemeier, Training Specialist with the Mid-Atlantic ADA Training Center in Rockville, MD. The session addressing municipalities will include program and architectural accessibility of municipal buildings, sidewalks, playgrounds, and recreational facilities. It will also cover non-discrimination in employment policies and practices. For more information, contact Keith Williams, chairperson, at either kwilliams@mycil.org or Lackawanna-DAC@lackawannacounty.org, or at 570-344-7211, Ext. 303.

A representative from the American Legion Service Office Outreach program will be at Rep. Marty Flynn’s office – Jay’s Commons, 409 N. Main Ave. – from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 27 to provide information on services available to veterans and their families. The American Legion representatives are available to discuss education, health care and death benefits. Legion membership is not required to take advantage of the help, but anyone interested in speaking to the advisers is recommended to schedule an appointment through Flynn’s office at 570-342-4348.

Free Clothing Huddle at Waverly Community Church, Waverly, Friday, June 28 and Saturday, June 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. both daysEveryone welcome to get clothes for themselves or someone else. We will have a gift card give-a-way for those who register. Our Clothing Huddle at Waverly Community Church is open year round by appointment. We also open the doors quarterly and two days near the summer. Special thanks to our Waverly Community for clothing donations through our St. Paulies clothing drop off location, on site at Waverly Comm. Church.

The Clarks Summit United Methodist Church will hold a Pet Blessing Service at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 30. All pets are welcome, as long as they are leashed or in cages. No reservations are needed. Light refreshments for pets and people will be provided following the service. The church is located at 1310 Morgan Highway. For more information, contact the church at 570-587-2571 or secretary1310@comcast.net

Pocono Road Race, July 13, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Montage Mountain Resorts, 1000 Montage Mountain Road Scranton. R The Pocono Road Race features smooth, rolling roads, a race-worthy climb, and beautiful views. The course begins at the top of Montage Mountain, with a downhill, neutral start down the mountain. Riders are confronted by the day’s first of two major climbs after only 5 miles, but this sit-in climb only has an average gradient of 6%, so most fields will stay together. After summiting climb #1, riders spend time in the rolling hills of Thornhurst, eventually arriving at the course’s circuit. Depending on the category, racers may complete the circuit one or three times before heading back to Montage Mountain. Climb #2 begins after a roaring descent back to the start, and separated riders will have a difficult time clawing their way back if they haven’t reconnected before this descent. The final climb — Mon Montage — will be familiar to each rider as they retrace the neutral start. Pitches above 12% are paired with power sections of 3-4% gradient, and will favor endurance climbers who can put out sustained power at moderate grades. Those racing in the Pocono Road Race pay a registration fee . The event is free for spectators!