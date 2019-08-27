TRIPS

The Abington Senior Community Center is having the following trips: Hunterdon Hills Playhouse Aug. 15, Mt Airy Casino, Sept. 18, Penn’s Peak, Oct. 1. If interested in any of these trips,call the center at 570-586-8996 for more information and pricing.

Join the Abington Senior Center aboard the Carnival Pride on a trip to the Bahamas Dec. 1-8. Rate includes seven-day cruise, port charges and taxes, meals and entertainment aboard ship, $25 per cabin onboard credit, round trip transportation to the pier, luggage handling and gratuities to the motor coach driver. Rates start at $835 based on double occupancy. Call Adele at 570-586-8996 for details.

OTHER COMMUNITY EVENTS

Cub Scout Pack 251 will hold its annual registration drive at Hillside Park at the pond on Wednesday, Aug. 28 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Kids will have the opportunity to fish with other Cub Scouts and meet den leaders to learn more about the Cub Scouting program. Registration nights will also be held at the Clarks Green United Methodist Church, 119 Glenburn Road, on Sept. 5, 6 and 11 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Boys and girls in kindergarten through fifth grade or 5-10 years of age will participate in many age-appropriate and fun activities. For more information, contact Cubmaster Shawn 570-878-5171 or Jim at 570-499-2269.

Abington Heights High School Classes of 1993 and 1994 will hold a get together from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 31 at the State Street Grill, Clarks Summit. The event includes food and two-hour open bar. Cost is $50 per person. To RSVP, email ahcomets94@gmail.com. Makes checks payable to Colleen Berry, mail to 2228 Port Royal Road, Clarks Summit, PA 18411. Venmo and PayPal also accepted. Venmo: @tracy-Mercuri. PayPal: capemay117@gmail.com.

COLTS will have free added service on Saturday, Aug. 31 and Sunday, Sept. 1, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. to accommodate La Festa and Railfest. The bus will leave from Railfest to La Festa at the top of each hour beginning at 11 a.m. The last trip of the day will be 4 p.m. from Railfest to La Festa. The bus will leave on the half hour from La Festa to Railfest, with the first one at 11:30 a.m. and last at 3:30 p.m. The bus stop at La Festa is the corner of Wyoming Avenue and Spruce Street.

The Abington Business & Professional Association will hold a roast of Diane Calabro Thursday, Sept. 5 at the Glen Oak Country Club. Cocktail hour will be at 5:30 p.m. with dinner and program at 6 p.m. Menu includes Chicken Francaise, Caesar salad, medley of garden vegetables, twice baked poato, cake, soft drinks, cash bar, coffee and tea. Cost if $50 per person and tickets are only sold in advance. RSVP by Aug. 31 to lauraABPA@aol.com.

William Walker Hose Company will host a “Touch a Truck” event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 on the company grounds, 803 Penn Ave. Vehicles on display will include fire/EMS, police, buses, garbage trucks, construction vehicles and more. The event will also include games and other family activities. Refreshments will be available for purchase. Admission is $5 for ages 6 and up and free for children under 6 years of age.

The Church of Our Lady of the Abingtons at 207 Seminary Road, Dalton, will host its annual Fall Festival from 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 featuring a pork B-B-Q and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8 featuring a chicken B-B-Q; with entertainment by The Quietman on Sunday. The festival also includes plenty of other food, games, silent auctions, white elephant sales, bountiful baskets and other prizes. Fr. Arbogaste Satoun is the church pastor. For more information, visit the website at www.spolachurch.weebly.com, or call 570-351-6842.

The Gathering Place for Community, Arts & Education is hosting a free class, New to Medicare, presented by the Apprise Program of the Voluntary Action Center on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 5:30 p.m. The program is designed for those approaching age 65. We will review all the different parts of Medicare, what they cover, as well as when to enroll. The Apprise Program is a state-funded program that does not sell insurance. This class will give you clear, unbiased information about your Medicare options so you can make an informed decision about your healthcare. Those wishing to attend should register by calling the Voluntary Action Center at 570-347-5616 and tell them you are registering for The Gathering Place presentation. It is necessary that you register for this class. Our presenter is bringing materials that supplement her talk. The Gathering Place is located at 304 S. State Street Clarks Summit.

Guided Historic Tunkhannock Walking Tours at the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock. Thursdays, Sept. 12, 19, 26 beginning at 5 p.m. Admission: Free, preregistration is required. Space is limited. Call 570-996-1500 for reservations. In partnership with the Endless Mountains Visitors Bureau, PA Route 6 Alliance, and the Wyoming County Historical Society, the Dietrich Theater will serve as the stage for the Historic Tunkhannock Walking Tour. The two-mile walk through the neighborhoods and bustling downtown of the Tunkhannock Historic District will take about 2 hours. Tour booklets, complete with thumbnail photos of forty featured structures, basic descriptions and centerfold map are available at the theater for those interested in self-guided tours.

Dalton United Methodist Church Costa Rica Mission Team will hold a chicken barbeque from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Dalton United Methodist Church, 125 S. Turnpike Road. Dinner includes chicken, coleslaw, vegetable, roll and dessert. Drive-though takeout meals will be available. Ticket prices are $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12. For advance tickets, call Ron at 570-406-8409.

Disney Institute is bringing its renowned professional development course, Disney’s Approach to Business Excellence, to our region on Thursday, Oct. 12. Sponsored by The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce, the one-day event will help area professionals begin to understand the power of leadership values, discover how customer loyalty can be established, and gain insight into how organizational culture is strengthened. Participants gain an awareness of the systems and processes that can make exceptional customer service achievable and learn how to integrate personal creativity and organizational processes to support continuous improvement within their organization. For more information, including event costs, visit www.scrantonchamber.com or call 570-342-7711.

Marywood University will hold its fall undergraduate open houses from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 and Saturday, Nov. 16. The programs will begin with a 9 a.m. registration in the Fireplace Lounge at the Nazareth Student Center on the university’s campus. The events will include an informative tour of campus, complimentary continental breakfast and lunch for all guests, and the opportunity to meet with current Marywood students, faculty, and athletic coaches. Information sessions with admissions and financial aid counselors will also be available. For additional information, call Marywood University’s undergraduate admissions office at 570-348-6234 or register at marywood.edu/openhouse