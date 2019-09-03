VISUAL ARTS

Abington Art Studio exhibit at The Gathering Place — The work of Abington Art Studio students will be the focus of a gallery exhibit running through Sept. 10 at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. A gallery opening at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 16 will be followed by open gallery hours on Tuesday through Fridays from noon to 4 p.m. for the remainder of the exhibit. Public is invited to the gallery opening. info:www.gatheringplacecs.org

MOVIES

Fall 2019 Film Festival at the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock. Through Thursday, Oct. 3. Enjoy 21 films in 21 days. Tickets: $8.50 each, excluding opening night. Visit DietrichTheater.com for festival films and schedules.

Fall 2019 Film Festival Opening Night Gala at the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock. Friday, Sept. 13. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Gala Tickets: $40 in advance, $45 at door. Call 570-996-1500 for tickets. Come out to the Dietrich’s Opening Night Gala. Bring your friends and enjoy food, two films – “The Farewell” and “Wild Rose” — beer, wine, desserts and good fun.

OTHER ARTS EVENTS

VIA Country Music Preview at the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock. Sunday, Sept. 8 at 3 p.m. Admission: Free. Presented by: VIA. Live music by: Gary Carl. “Three chords and the truth.” That’s how songwriter Harlan Howard described country music. And he ought to know. He wrote lots of big hits and he’s in the Country Music Hall of Fame. Starting on PBS September15, Ken Burns’ 16-hour documentary Country Music explores the history of a uniquely American art form, telling the stories of the legendary characters who shaped it: the Carter Family, Hank Williams, Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash, Loretta Lynn, Charley Pride, Dolly Parton and many more. Join VIA Public Media for a special free preview screening, Sunday, Sept. 8 at 3 PM at the Dietrich Theater. Special guest Gary Carl will perform several selections and discuss storytelling through song. VIA will give away prizes, including tickets for such Bloomsburg Fair concerts as The Oak Ridge Boys (Sept. 23) and Old Dominion (Sept. 26.) Free reservations for the Sept. 8 preview screening at www.wvia.org. Tickets will also be available at the door while they last. Call the Dietrich at 570-996-1500 for more details.

Guided Historic Tunkhannock Walking Tours at the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock. Thursdays, Sept. 12, 19, 26 beginning at 5 p.m. Admission: Free, preregistration is required. Space is limited. Call 570-996-1500 for reservations. In partnership with the Endless Mountains Visitors Bureau, PA Route 6 Alliance, and the Wyoming County Historical Society, the Dietrich Theater will serve as the stage for the Historic Tunkhannock Walking Tour. The two-mile walk through the neighborhoods and bustling downtown of the Tunkhannock Historic District will take about 2 hours. Tour booklets, complete with thumbnail photos of forty featured structures, basic descriptions and centerfold map are available at the theater for those interested in self-guided tours.

.