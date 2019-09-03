Abington Journal community calendar for week of Sept. 4, 2019

TRIPS

Join the Abington Senior Center aboard the Carnival Pride on a trip to the Bahamas Dec. 1-8. Rate includes seven-day cruise, port charges and taxes, meals and entertainment aboard ship, $25 per cabin onboard credit, round trip transportation to the pier, luggage handling and gratuities to the motor coach driver. Rates start at $835 based on double occupancy. Call Adele at 570-586-8996 for details.

OTHER COMMUNITY EVENTS

The Abington Business & Professional Association will hold a roast of Diane Calabro Thursday, Sept. 5 at the Glen Oak Country Club. Cocktail hour will be at 5:30 p.m. with dinner and program at 6 p.m. Menu includes Chicken Francaise, Caesar salad, medley of garden vegetables, twice baked poato, cake, soft drinks, cash bar, coffee and tea. Cost if $50 per person and tickets are only sold in advance. RSVP by Aug. 31 to lauraABPA@aol.com.

William Walker Hose Company will host a “Touch a Truck” event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 on the company grounds, 803 Penn Ave. Vehicles on display will include fire/EMS, police, buses, garbage trucks, construction vehicles and more. The event will also include games and other family activities. Refreshments will be available for purchase. Admission is $5 for ages 6 and up and free for children under 6 years of age.

The Penn State Master Gardeners in Lackawanna County are having Fall open house at Plow & Hearth, 2111 Shoppes at Montage, Moosic, Saturday, Sept. 7, from noon to 3 p.m. The Penn State Master Gardeners in Lackawanna County will be available to answer seasonal home horticulture questions and offer information on timely topics, such as fall lawn care, composting, growing garlic, and the newest invasive insect — the spotted lanternfly. For more information, call the Extension office at 570-963-6842 or email LackawannaMG@psu.edu.

The Church of Our Lady of the Abingtons at 207 Seminary Road, Dalton, will host its annual fall festival from 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 featuring a pork B-B-Q and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8 featuring a chicken B-B-Q; with entertainment by The Quietman on Sunday. The festival also includes plenty of other food, games, silent auctions, white elephant sales, bountiful baskets and other prizes. Fr. Arbogaste Satoun is the church pastor. For more information, visit the website at www.spolachurch.weebly.com, or call 570-351-6842.

Volunteers needed for grounds clean up day at Newton Rec Center at 9 a.m. Sept. 7. Litter pick, tree/hedge trimming, and more. Lunch will be served to our volunteers!

Countryside Community Church Pizza Sale, 14001 Orchard Dr., Clarks Summit. $10 for plain and $12 for pepperoni, both with or without onion. Saturday, Sept. 14, pick up 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Orders due Sept. 8 by calling 570-586-9092 or emailing rj.imdorf@gmail.com.

The Gathering Place for Community, Arts & Education is hosting a free class, New to Medicare, presented by the Apprise Program of the Voluntary Action Center on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 5:30 p.m. The program is designed for those approaching age 65. We will review all the different parts of Medicare, what they cover, as well as when to enroll. The Apprise Program is a state-funded program that does not sell insurance. This class will give you clear, unbiased information about your Medicare options so you can make an informed decision about your healthcare. Those wishing to attend should register by calling the Voluntary Action Center at 570-347-5616 and tell them you are registering for The Gathering Place presentation. It is necessary that you register for this class. Our presenter is bringing materials that supplement her talk. The Gathering Place is located at 304 S. State Street Clarks Summit.

Guided Historic Tunkhannock Walking Tours at the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock. Thursdays, Sept. 12, 19, 26 beginning at 5 p.m. Admission: Free, preregistration is required. Space is limited. Call 570-996-1500 for reservations. In partnership with the Endless Mountains Visitors Bureau, PA Route 6 Alliance, and the Wyoming County Historical Society, the Dietrich Theater will serve as the stage for the Historic Tunkhannock Walking Tour. The two-mile walk through the neighborhoods and bustling downtown of the Tunkhannock Historic District will take about 2 hours. Tour booklets, complete with thumbnail photos of forty featured structures, basic descriptions and centerfold map are available at the theater for those interested in self-guided tours.

Dalton United Methodist Church Costa Rica Mission Team will hold a chicken barbeque from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Dalton United Methodist Church, 125 S. Turnpike Road. Dinner includes chicken, coleslaw, vegetable, roll and dessert. Drive-though takeout meals will be available. Ticket prices are $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12. For advance tickets, call Ron at 570-406-8409.

Newton Rec Center Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 21. Free Touch a Truck, free kids activities, farmers market, indoor vendor fair, food trucks and more.

Join the Lackawanna Historical Society Sept. 27-29 at POSH @ the Scranton Club for a unique event celebrating Scranton brides and historical wedding traditions, from the all-important dress to the wedding cake. The weekend kicks off with a “Rehearsal Dinner” cocktail party Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. to unveil a special exhibit highlighting more than 140 years of wedding fashions from Scranton’s “First Ladies”- Scranton family wedding dresses including the 1835 dress worn by Jane Hiles, wife of city founder George Scranton, as well as the more modern dresses of the wives of Scranton’s recent mayors. Traditional wedding gifts will also be displayed, along with invitations and other wedding mementos from the society’s collection. The exhibit will be open on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a “Meet the Curators” Q&A at 1:30 p.m. On Sunday, Sept. 29, join us for a “Postnuptial Brunch” at 11 a.m. to learn more about the cultural and stylistic history of wedding dresses from Queen Victoria to the present with a program by Maureen Hart. Tickets for the “Rehearsal Dinner” cocktail party are $40 per person; the “Postnuptial Brunch” is $30 per person. Reservations are required. The exhibit will be open to the public on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information or to make reservations for these events, contact the Lackawanna Historical Society at 570-344-3841 or email lackawannahistory@gmail.com.

Marywood University’s Social Sciences Department will host Pennsylvania State Trooper Casey Lewis who will give talks to criminal justice students and interested community members on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. Sessions will take place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and from 1 to 2:30 p.m. in the Liberal Arts Center, Room 117. Additionally, an information table will be available in the Learning Commons from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., for those unable to attend the class sessions. The three sessions are free and open to the public.

Disney Institute is bringing its renowned professional development course, Disney’s Approach to Business Excellence, to our region on Thursday, Oct. 12. Sponsored by The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce, the one-day event will help area professionals begin to understand the power of leadership values, discover how customer loyalty can be established, and gain insight into how organizational culture is strengthened. Participants gain an awareness of the systems and processes that can make exceptional customer service achievable and learn how to integrate personal creativity and organizational processes to support continuous improvement within their organization. For more information, including event costs, visit www.scrantonchamber.com or call 570-342-7711.

Marywood University will hold its fall undergraduate open houses from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 and Saturday, Nov. 16. The programs will begin with a 9 a.m. registration in the Fireplace Lounge at the Nazareth Student Center on the university’s campus. The events will include an informative tour of campus, complimentary continental breakfast and lunch for all guests, and the opportunity to meet with current Marywood students, faculty, and athletic coaches. Information sessions with admissions and financial aid counselors will also be available. For additional information, call Marywood University’s undergraduate admissions office at 570-348-6234 or register at marywood.edu/openhouse