VISUAL ARTS

MOVIES

Fall 2019 Film Festival at the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock. Through Thursday, Oct. 3. Enjoy 21 films in 21 days. Tickets: $8.50 each, excluding opening night. Visit DietrichTheater.com for festival films and schedules.

Fall 2019 Film Festival Opening Night Gala at the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock. Friday, Sept. 13. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Gala Tickets: $40 in advance, $45 at door. Call 570-996-1500 for tickets. Come out to the Dietrich’s Opening Night Gala. Bring your friends and enjoy food, two films – “The Farewell” and “Wild Rose” — beer, wine, desserts and good fun.

Concerto: A Beethoven Journey – Special Showing at the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock, Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets: $8.50 each. This special showing will start with a brief introduction by Chris Norton of VIA about Beethoven and his concertos followed by the showing of Concerto: A Beethoven Journey. Filmed over four years, this documentary follows world-class pianist Leif Ove Andsnes as he attempts to understand and interpret one of the greatest sets of works for piano ever written: Beethoven’s five piano concertos. After the film, VIA’s Chris Norton will give away a CD set of the concertos played by Leif Ove Andsnes. Tickets will be available at the ticket booth and at DietrichTheater.com. Call the Dietrich at 570-996-1500 for more details.

“Honeyland” – Special Showing at the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock, Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. Tickets: $8.50 each. This special showing will start with a brief introduction by Laura Gingher of Gingher Apiary of Tunkhannock, followed by the showing of “Honeyland,” a film about the last female beehunter in Europe who must save the bees and return the natural balance in Honeyland, when a family of nomadic beekeepers invade her land and threaten her livelihood. After the film, all are invited to stay for a Q & A with Gingher about bees, honey and more. Tickets will be available at the ticket booth and at DietrichTheater.com. Call the Dietrich at 570-996-1500 for more details.

OTHER ARTS EVENTS

Tunkhannock Touch A Truck at the Lazybrook Park, RTE 6 Tunkhannock. Saturday, Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission: $5 per person Kids will have a great time climbing up into trucks, beeping the horn and learning what they do. First 300 kids get a free builder or fireman hat. Rain or Shine. This is a fundraising event for The Dietrich Theater and all proceeds benefit Children’s Programs. *If you have a large construction vehicle or truck and would like to participate/display, call the Dietrich at 570-996-1500 for details.

Guided Historic Tunkhannock Walking Tours at the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock. Thursdays, Sept. 12, 19, 26 beginning at 5 p.m. Admission: Free, preregistration is required. Space is limited. Call 570-996-1500 for reservations. In partnership with the Endless Mountains Visitors Bureau, PA Route 6 Alliance, and the Wyoming County Historical Society, the Dietrich Theater will serve as the stage for the Historic Tunkhannock Walking Tour. The two-mile walk through the neighborhoods and bustling downtown of the Tunkhannock Historic District will take about 2 hours. Tour booklets, complete with thumbnail photos of forty featured structures, basic descriptions and centerfold map are available at the theater for those interested in self-guided tours.

Assemblage Collage: A workshop covering techniques of batik, block printing, surface design then comingling found objects into a unique 16×20 art piece. Gwen Harleman will guide the class at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Five Thursdays from Sept. 26 thru Oct. 24 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For information or to register, visit gatheringplacecs.org Cost: $25 + $20 supply fee.

Open Mic Night – Timothy Zieger at the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock. Friday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. Doors open for sign ups at 6:30 p.m. Admission: Free. Sponsored by: the Dietrich Fundraising Committee Open to audiences and performers of all ages. Musicians, poets, comedians and performers of all types are invited to share their talents on the Dietrich stage every fourth Friday. This month’s featured guest is musician Timothy Zieger, a singer/songwriter who is focused on the craft. His first album, “North Light,” has been described as “lean, lonesome, and full of longing,” and he has been a featured performer on radio, TV, and other venues. Visit www.timothyziegermusic.com. Call the Dietrich at 570-996-1500 for more details.

