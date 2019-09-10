TRIPS

Join the Abington Senior Center aboard the Carnival Pride on a trip to the Bahamas Dec. 1-8. Rate includes seven-day cruise, port charges and taxes, meals and entertainment aboard ship, $25 per cabin onboard credit, round trip transportation to the pier, luggage handling and gratuities to the motor coach driver. Rates start at $835 based on double occupancy. Call Adele at 570-586-8996 for details.

CLASSES, WORKSHOPS & LECTURES

Italian for Everyone: Marzia Caporale, Ph.D. will offer a fun, interactive class exploring the basics of Italian language and culture with new vocabulary and skills. Eight Tuesdays: Sept. 24 through Nov. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Cost $60. The register or for information, visit gatheringplacecs.org.

OTHER COMMUNITY EVENTS

The Wally Gordon Community Singers would like you to sing with them in 2019. Rehearsals are Tuesdays from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Clarks Summit United Methodist Church music room, 1310 Morgan Highway, and begin on Tuesday, Sept. 24. Concert Theme: NOEL – Night of Everlasting Love. Based in Clarks Summit, this group was founded 35 years ago to give local people opportunity to pursue the love of choral music, regardless of training or ability. Membership is open to high school and adult singers. No auditions required. Two concerts per season: early December and early May. For more information, call 570-561-6005.

Lackawanna College will host a remembrance ceremony on Sept. 11 to commemorate the lives lost in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and to express gratitude to all of those who responded that day. The program will be held at 9:30 a.m. outside Angeli Hall, 501 Vine St., Scranton. Lackawanna College President and retired Army Colonel Mark Volk, who was stationed at the Pentagon during the attacks, will reflect on his experience. The event will also include a Presentation of Colors by the Lackawanna College Police Academy, a moment of silence at 9:37 a.m. (the time the Pentagon was hit), recognition of first responders, music and light refreshments. Scranton Police Chief Carl Graziano, first responders and local veterans are expected to attend.

Guided Historic Tunkhannock Walking Tours at the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock. Thursdays, Sept. 12, 19, 26 beginning at 5 p.m. Admission: Free, preregistration is required. Space is limited. Call 570-996-1500 for reservations. In partnership with the Endless Mountains Visitors Bureau, PA Route 6 Alliance, and the Wyoming County Historical Society, the Dietrich Theater will serve as the stage for the Historic Tunkhannock Walking Tour. The two-mile walk through the neighborhoods and bustling downtown of the Tunkhannock Historic District will take about 2 hours. Tour booklets, complete with thumbnail photos of forty featured structures, basic descriptions and centerfold map are available at the theater for those interested in self-guided tours.

Dalton United Methodist Church Costa Rica Mission Team will hold a chicken barbeque from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Dalton United Methodist Church, 125 S. Turnpike Road. Dinner includes chicken, coleslaw, vegetable, roll and dessert. Drive-though takeout meals will be available. Ticket prices are $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12. For advance tickets, call Ron at 570-406-8409.

The Keystone College Armed Forces Club will host a car show on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lackawanna Trail High School, Factoryville. The show is open to daily drivers, motorcycles, and classic and antique vehicles. There is a $10 fee to enter vehicles and the event is free of charge to visitors. There will be first, second, and third place prizes. The rain date is Sept. 15. For more information, contact Kylie Emerson, kemerson@keystone.edu.

Newton Rec Center Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 21. Free Touch a Truck, free kids activities, farmers market, indoor vendor fair, food trucks and more.

Equines For Freedom will hold an informational event at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Gary Johnson Arena on the campus of Marley’s Mission, 2150 Port Royal Road, Clarks Summit. An educational presentation by the EFF cofounders and treatment team will be followed by an opportunity to meet with and speak to members of the EFF board of directors, treatment team and some graduates of the program willing to share their experiences. The Mission of Equines For Freedom is to provide equine-assisted PTSD treatment to current and former U.S. service members and first responders regardless of the source of their trauma or their characterization of service, at no charge to the service member. Individuals interested in learning more about this event or Equines For Freedom can visit www.equinesforfreedom.org or call 570-665-2483.

Join the Lackawanna Historical Society Sept. 27-29 at POSH @ the Scranton Club for a unique event celebrating Scranton brides and historical wedding traditions, from the all-important dress to the wedding cake. The weekend kicks off with a “Rehearsal Dinner” cocktail party Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. to unveil a special exhibit highlighting more than 140 years of wedding fashions from Scranton’s “First Ladies”- Scranton family wedding dresses including the 1835 dress worn by Jane Hiles, wife of city founder George Scranton, as well as the more modern dresses of the wives of Scranton’s recent mayors. Traditional wedding gifts will also be displayed, along with invitations and other wedding mementos from the society’s collection. The exhibit will be open on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a “Meet the Curators” Q&A at 1:30 p.m. On Sunday, Sept. 29, join us for a “Postnuptial Brunch” at 11 a.m. to learn more about the cultural and stylistic history of wedding dresses from Queen Victoria to the present with a program by Maureen Hart. Tickets for the “Rehearsal Dinner” cocktail party are $40 per person; the “Postnuptial Brunch” is $30 per person. Reservations are required. The exhibit will be open to the public on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information or to make reservations for these events, contact the Lackawanna Historical Society at 570-344-3841 or email lackawannahistory@gmail.com.

Scranton’s St. Vladimir Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church homemade pyrohy sales resume for the autumn and winter seasons beginning Saturday, Sept. 28 2 to 6 p.m. at the parish center, 428 N. Seventh Ave., Scranton. Cost is $7 per dozen. Advance orders must be placed no later than Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 570 342-3749.

The Junior League of Scranton will host its 11th annual Touch A Truck from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 at Schimelfenig Pavilion at Nay Aug Park in Scranton, rain or shine. It is a one-day fun-filled event that is both interactive and educational and “puts children’s imaginations into overdrive.” This exciting day educates and entertains families by offering hands-on access to trucks, buses, rescue, construction and other specialty vehicles as well as safety information.

Marywood University’s Social Sciences Department will host Pennsylvania State Trooper Casey Lewis who will give talks to criminal justice students and interested community members on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. Sessions will take place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and from 1 to 2:30 p.m. in the Liberal Arts Center, Room 117. Additionally, an information table will be available in the Learning Commons from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., for those unable to attend the class sessions. The three sessions are free and open to the public.

Disney Institute is bringing its renowned professional development course, Disney’s Approach to Business Excellence, to our region on Thursday, Oct. 12. Sponsored by The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce, the one-day event will help area professionals begin to understand the power of leadership values, discover how customer loyalty can be established, and gain insight into how organizational culture is strengthened. Participants gain an awareness of the systems and processes that can make exceptional customer service achievable and learn how to integrate personal creativity and organizational processes to support continuous improvement within their organization. For more information, including event costs, visit www.scrantonchamber.com or call 570-342-7711.

Marywood University will hold its fall undergraduate open houses from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 and Saturday, Nov. 16. The programs will begin with a 9 a.m. registration in the Fireplace Lounge at the Nazareth Student Center on the university’s campus. The events will include an informative tour of campus, complimentary continental breakfast and lunch for all guests, and the opportunity to meet with current Marywood students, faculty, and athletic coaches. Information sessions with admissions and financial aid counselors will also be available. For additional information, call Marywood University’s undergraduate admissions office at 570-348-6234 or register at marywood.edu/openhouse.