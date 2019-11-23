TRIPS

Join the Abington Senior Center aboard the Carnival Pride on a trip to the Bahamas Dec. 1-8. Rate includes seven-day cruise, port charges and taxes, meals and entertainment aboard ship, $25 per cabin onboard credit, round trip transportation to the pier, luggage handling and gratuities to the motor coach driver. Rates start at $835 based on double occupancy. Call Adele at 570-586-8996 for details.

OTHER COMMUNITY EVENTS

Matthew’s Hope 4 Miracles Toy Drive will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30 at South Abington Park. Toys will be collected for children fighting cancer at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. A list of approved toys can be found at https://media.chop.edu/…/files/pdfs/child-life-wish-list.pdf. Anyone who would like to donate a gift card may send it to

Child Life Department, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, 515 Osler Circle, Wood Building Fifth Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19104.

A Holiday Market featuring a line up of artists and artisans with unique gift ideas will take place on Nov. 30 form 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. For information, visit www.GatheringPlaceCS.org.

The Abington Community Library will present Charles Dickens Tea at The Tripp House on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 1 p.m. and featuring live carolers, courtesy of Our Cabaret Carolers and an informative program featuring Mary Dickens, Charles Dickens daughter, portrayed by costume historian and author, Deborah Courville. With a full tea spread and a luxe hot chocolate bar, this event promises to be the perfect afternoon. Attendees will have time to explore the decorated Tripp House and will then be invited to sit and listen to Ms. Dickens program. Tickets are available at the Abington Community Library; library cardholders pay $35 and non-library cardholders pay $40. For more information, call Renee Roberts, project manager at 570-587-3440 or email RRoberts@albright.org.

Memory Cafe — A place where people with memory loss and their caregivers can socialize with others and share coffee and desserts. At The Gathering Place, 304 S . State St., Clarks Summit on Friday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. Free and open to the public. For information, visit www. GatheringPlaceCS.org or call 570-881-7612

Countryside Community Church, 14011 Orchard Dr., Clarks Summit, invites community members to the QuietChurch services scheduled Tuesday, Dec. 17 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. QuietChurch allows adults time to focus on silent contemplation, reflection, prayer, and listening to God in the stillness and quiet of a sanctuary. Just come as you are and enjoy the seasonal decorations, candlelight, and peace that quiet worship can bring. Bibles are available along with scripture suggestions and prayer-thoughts for the season.

Countryside Community Church Christmas Program will be held at 3 p.m. on Dec. 14. Enjoy a festive afternoon of sing-alongs, special performances, and the Nativity story with our children and youth. There will be fellowship time and light refreshments following the show. The church is located at 14011 Orchard Drive, Clark Summit. For more information, call 570-587-3206.

The annual Festival of Trees exhibit and “Toys for Tots” fundraiser will be held at the Marketplace at Steamtown from Dec. 14 to Jan. 12. The exhibit opens with a Pre-View Party fundraiser on Friday, Dec. 13. The Lackawanna County Arts and Culture Department is currently seeking non-profit organizations, businesses, churches and schools to sponsor and decorate a tree. All funds raised from the trees go directly to “Toys for Tots.” Participants must supply their own artificial tree. The cost to sponsor a tree is $50 for non-profits, schools and small businesses (50 or under employees) and $100 for corporations (over 50 employees). To register a tree, send checks or money orders, made payable to “Toys for Tots,” to Mr. Chris Calvey, Lackawanna County Arts and Culture Department, 300 Cliff St., Scranton, PA 18503.

The University of Scranton’s 11th annual Community Christmas Day Breakfast will take place Wednesday, Dec. 25, from 8 to 10:30 a.m. in the third floor Fresh Food Company of the DeNaples Center on campus. The breakfast, organized by the Center for Service and Social Justice and Dining Services/ARAMARK, is offered free of charge to the elderly or those who are alone or in need as a gift to the community for the holiday season. The university’s dining service/ARAMARK staff and volunteers from the university will prepare and serve the breakfast that will include eggs, sausage, pancakes, danish, juice and more. Reservations are not needed to attend. Parking is available for the breakfast in the university’s parking pavilion on Mulberry Street. For additional information, call 570-941-7401.