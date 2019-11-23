CONCERTS

Twelve Twenty-Four — the holiday rock orchestra will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30 at Theater at North, Scranton. Twelve Twenty-Four presents a high-energy, full-scale, holiday-rock orchestra concert featuring everyone’s favorite rock-edge holiday music as well as their own holiday creations. Twelve Twenty-Four includes a six-piece rock band, multi-piece string section, and a variety of vocalists. This dedicated group of performers work year-round to deliver a theatrical and memorable Christmas concert experience suitable for fans of all ages. Tickets are $25 and $30. For more information, log onto www.thetheateratnorth.org

Golden Days of Radio Players performance at the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock. Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. Presented by The Dietrich Theater Radio Players. Admission: Free. Sponsored by: the Rotary Club of Tunkhannock and Ed Battestin in memory of Pat Battestin Go back to those golden days of radio during this live performance of radio plays presented by the Dietrich Theater Radio Players. During this holiday show, you will experience the “theatre of the mind” including live sound effects and music. All are welcome to attend. The performance will be followed by a light reception. Tickets will be available at the door while they last or they can be reserved by calling 570-996-1500.

Penn State Scranton will present a very special holiday concert as a gift to the community on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 4 pm, at Grace Bible Church, University Drive, Dunmore. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, call 570-963-2696.

The Clarks Green United Methodist Church, 119 Glenburn Road, Clarks Green, will host a Christmas Organ Concert Sunday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. in the church sanctuary. Jared Bradway, Clarks Green UMC’s Director of Music, will present Christmas music in the beauty of the sanctuary decorated for Christmas. Free-will offering.

MOVIES

Midsummer Night’s Dream on screen at the Dietrich at the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock. Sundays, Dec. 1 and 15 at 2 p.m. General admission: $14; member/senior tickets: $12; child/student tickets: $10. Shakespeare’s most famous romantic comedy captured live from the Bridge Theatre in London for the big screen and starring Gwendoline Christie from Game of Thrones, A Midsummer Night’s Dream tells the tale of a feuding fairy King and Queen of the forest who cross paths with four runaway lovers and a troupe of actors trying to rehearse a play. As their dispute grows, the magical royal couple meddle with mortal lives leading to love triangles, mistaken identities and transformations… with hilarious, but dark consequences. The Bridge Theatre in London is transformed into a forest – a dream world of flying fairies, contagious fogs and moonlight revels, surrounded by a roving audience following the action on foot. See this fantastical production on screen at the Dietrich! Tickets will be available at the door while they last or they can be reserved by calling 570-996-1500.

Polar Express – Dietrich Film Favorite at the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock, Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 1 and 7 p.m. Admission: Free. Seating is first come, first served. Sponsored by: Nimble Hill Winery & Brewery Join us for the 2004 holiday favorite The Polar Express on the Dietrich’s big screen. Directed by Robert Zemeckis and starring the voice of Tom Hanks, The Polar Express tells the story of a young boy who on Christmas Eve embarks on a magical adventure to the North Pole on the Polar Express, while learning about friendship, bravery, and the spirit of Christmas. Call the Dietrich at 570-996-1500 for more details.

A Scooby-Doo! Christmas – Free movie event at the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock. Friday, Dec 6 and Saturday, Dec 7 at 5:30 and 6:15 p.m. Admission and popcorn are free. Sponsored by: Ace-Robbins, Inc. Bring your friends and family down to the Dietrich to enjoy this fun holiday favorite Scooby-Doo Christmas! On the way to Daphne’s relatives’ condominium, the Mystery Inc. gang detours through the town of Winter Hollow, where the vengeful Headless Snowman has destroyed the town’s Christmas spirit. Tickets are first come, first served.

OTHER ARTS EVENTS

Artist Bill Teitsworth will present “The Order of Painting” on Thursday, Dec. 5 from 4 to 6 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. He will instruct on the orderly sequence of paint application. Free and open to the public. For information, visit www. GatheringPlaceCS.org

Holiday Workshop at the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock. Saturday, Dec. 7 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For all ages. Admission: Free. Sponsored by: Ace-Robbins, Inc. Get into the holiday spirit! A morning of cookie decorating, holiday crafts, singing and creations by the balloon lady. Great for the entire family!