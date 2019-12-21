CONCERTS

Marywood University’s music, theatre, and dance department will host its Senior Wind Band Celebration 10th Anniversary performance on Saturday, Jan. 25 in the Sette LaVerghetta Center for Performing Arts on the University’s campus.

The Celebration Band will begin at 7 p.m., led by conductor Lauren Reynolds. At 7:30 p.m., Patrick Erwin will conduct the Celebration Band. The evening will conclude with the Honor Band taking the stage at 8 p.m., led by conductor Donald Schofield.

The Wind Band Celebration Festival Concerts include numerous local and regional students from the following high schools: Abington Heights, Blue Mountain, Blue Ridge , Crestwood, Dallas, Delaware Valley, Dunmore, East Stroudsburg (North and South), Eldred Central, Elk Lake, Greater Nanticoke Area, Hazleton Area, Honesdale, Lackawanna Trail, Lakeland, Mountain View, NEPA Homeschool, North Pocono, North Schuylkill, Pocono Mountain East, Pocono Mountain West, Port Jervis, Scranton, Susquehanna Community, Tunkhannock, Valley View, Wilkes-Barre Area, Wyoming Area Secondary, and Wyoming Valley West.

For more information, call 570-348-6268, or email dromines@marywood.edu.

OTHER ARTS EVENTS

Holiday Camp at the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock for ages 5 to 12. Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 30 and 31 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Instructors: Amy and Steve Colley. Cost: $25 for this two-day camp. Experience the arts during your holiday break at the Dietrich! You will have the opportunity to throw pots on a potter’s wheel, create sculptures and make masks. Call the Dietrich at 570-996-1500 to register.

Everhart Connects: Stitching It All Together at the Dietrich Theater in Tunkhannock. Friday, Jan. 10, 17, 24 and 31 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Instructor: Peg McDade. For ages 55+ Cost: free, materials provided. Supported by: the Everhart Museum and the Northeastern Pennsylvania Health Care Foundation, Take a trip through fibers, fabric, and stitches with nationally-known Fiber Artist Peg McDade as you explore your experiences and memories of home, locale and place. Peg will help you plan a very individual fiber artwork, demonstrate skills you may need to complete it during class time or at home, and will bring a wide variety of textiles, yarns, canvas and hand tools to class for your selection and use. All experience levels welcome. Call the Dietrich at 570-996-1500 to register.

The Waverly Community House, 1115 North Abington Road, introduces its new Performing Arts program for children. The program is offered to children in grades 2 through 5 and no prior experience is required. The 10-week program takes place on Wednesdays from 4 to 6 p.m. beginning on Jan. 22 and will culminate with a performance of Disney’s “Jungle Book” on Saturday, April 18. Directing the show is Matthew Grotzinger, a Scranton School District elementary music teacher and Waverly resident. Cost is $150 per student (a $15 discount is offered to children currently enrolled in the CommKids Program) and is due by January 13, 2020. Registration forms are available at waverlycomm.org or by visiting The Comm Office. Questions may be directed to vivian@waverlycomm.org.