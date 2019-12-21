Abington Journal community calendar for week of Dec. 25, 2019

Bob Lizza, Dietrich mural artist, explained the process he used to create the mural of the Tunkhannock Viaduct or Nicholson Bridge on the back wall of the Dietrich Theater and the Keystone Community Resources artists also explained how they created their paintings on canvas, paper, furniture and a door.

The recent Meet the Artists reception was attended by loved ones and those who wished to talk to the artists about the processes they used to create their art.

Lizza’s process was so well recorded with the photographs of his daughter Natalie and he had samples of the materials he used to install the mural. Cain Chamberlain, executive director of the Endless Mountains Heritage Region, and Jean Ruhf, executive director of the Endless Mountains Visitors Bureau, came to celebrate the installation of the first of three panels. We are so grateful to both organizations and to the Wyoming County Room Tax Fund and PA DCNR for funding the mural project.

Also present were all three Wyoming County Commissioners, Judy Mead, Tom Henry and Mike Stabinsky. And Steve Colley, art teacher for the Keystone Community Resources artists, was there to support the artists.

“I am blown away by the creativity of these artists. They know just what they want to create. They are a joy to work with,” Colley said.

Their artwork is for sale at the Dietrich, all proceeds to benefit the artists. They make perfect holiday gifts and you will make the artists so happy by purchasing them.

Speaking of holiday gifts, you can do one-stop shopping at the Dietrich. Everyone loves our gift bags. Our 13 Gift Bag Ladies have spent over 900 hours gift wrapping 2,000 gift bags with two movie tickets, popcorn bags to be filled at the theater and candy treats, festively done up in at least 10 different cellophane designs.

“Very popular this year,” says Shirley Fisher, who organizes the operation, “are the pink and purple bags with snowflakes on them. Perfect for little girls.” But there are designs for everyone, each lovingly wrapped by our gift bag angels. Stop by the Dietrich office during business hours or whenever movies are shown. You can buy them at the concession stand.

I know you want to know what you should know about what is coming up at the Dietrich early in 2020. For all of you Jane Austin fans, we have just the perfect event you will want to attend. On Sunday, Jan. 5 at 3 p.m., VIA (formerly WVIA) returns for the Sanditon Preview Event. In 1817, Jane Austen started writing “Sanditon,” but she never finished it. Now, it is finished and it comes to PBS Masterpiece on Jan. 12, thanks to screenwriter Andrew Davies. Make your free reservations at www.wvia.org. Free tickets will be available at the door — first come, first served.

The very next Sunday, Jan, 12 and again on Jan. 19 at 2 p.m., you are invited to view “Les Miserables,” a screened performance direct from an acclaimed two-and-a-half year return to Broadway. “Les Miserables” is the most popular musical, breaking box office records in its 33rd year. Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, it tells the story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice, and redemption — a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. Now you can see it on the Dietrich’s big screen.

We invite you to come for your last-minute Christmas shopping or to see one of our blockbuster movies. And we also invite you to put a Dietrich event on your 2020 calendar so you won’t miss it. Remember we have planned ahead to bring you the best of entertainment in the new year. You know we do it all just for you.

Artworks artist Heather Kintner stands by her painting. Standing near the Telling Wyoming County's History Mural are, from left, first row, Wyoming County Commissioner Mike Stabinsky, Endless Mountains Visitor Bureau Executive Director Jean Ruhf, Dietrich Theater Executive Director Erica Rogler, Dietrich Theater Maintenance Manager Jim Hudock. Second row, Wyoming County Commissioner Tom Henry, Dietrich Theater volunteer Jim Rosengrant, Wyoming County Commissioner Judy Mead, mural artist Bob Lizza, and Endless Mountains Heritage Region Executive Director Cain Chamberlin.