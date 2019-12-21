Abington Journal community calendar for week of Dec. 25, 2019

OTHER COMMUNITY EVENTS

The University of Scranton’s 11th annual Community Christmas Day Breakfast will take place Wednesday, Dec. 25, from 8 to 10:30 a.m. in the third floor Fresh Food Company of the DeNaples Center on campus. The breakfast, organized by the Center for Service and Social Justice and Dining Services/ARAMARK, is offered free of charge to the elderly or those who are alone or in need as a gift to the community for the holiday season. The university’s dining service/ARAMARK staff and volunteers from the university will prepare and serve the breakfast that will include eggs, sausage, pancakes, danish, juice and more. Reservations are not needed to attend. Parking is available for the breakfast in the university’s parking pavilion on Mulberry Street. For additional information, call 570-941-7401.

A discussion group led by Clarks Summit native Dane Hewlett will be held at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit, on four Thursdays : Jan. 2, 16, 30 and Feb. 6. The discussion, titled “The Paradox of Elderhood,” will be centered around the need for new attitudes toward our elder population, our need for elders and what it takes to be a true elder. The group will meet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.. To register, visit www. GatheringPlaceCS.org or call 570-881-7612. Cost is $25 and all ages are welcome to be part of the program.

