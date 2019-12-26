Clare Kozlosky, 83, will get the surprise of her life when she reads about how her two grandchildren, David Teska, 18 and Molly Teska, 16 will be marching in the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Parade on New Year’s Day.

Kozlosky has been an active member of the Abington community all of her life. Born in Dalton, Kozlosky moved to Glenburn Terrace after she married. It’s where she still lives. She was involved with Our Lady of Snows Church, on the board of the Senior Center, Clarks Summit, and worked for years at the Grove Street Elementary School.

According to Kozlosky’s daughter, Susan Teska, her mother and father have always been proud of their grandchildren’s accomplishments.

“She has been reading The Abington Journal for 50-plus years, and I want this article to be a surprise,” Teska said.

Teska explained how her two children are members of The Baldwinsville Marching Band in Baldwinsville, New York, near Syracuse. The band was selected to be in this parade from around the world.

“This is huge,” said Teska. “It’s a great accomplishment for the band and the kids. There’s a band from Finland, Japan, Mexico, and only three or four from the United States. There is a total of 14 bands chosen.”

The 150-member band is mostly made up of tenth, eleventh and twelfth grade students of Baker High School in the Baldwinsville Central School District. Ten seniors that graduated last year (including Teska’s son) will also be traveling with the band.

“It’s quite a process to apply and get invited,” Teska explained. “They’ve actually been working at it for three or four years. They’ve had to send videos of the kids and make sure they were involved in the community. And there’s a big long essay that the band director fills out with input from the kids.”

Teska’s son, David, is named after his grandfather who passed away several years ago because as Teska says, “He had three girls and always wanted a boy. I was supposed to be David. So, we named our son after Poppy.”

He is also a freshman at Clarkson University in Potsdam, New York, studying engineering. He was also in The Baldwinsville Marching Band for six years in high school, and he is one of the few band members who were also in the Macy’s Day Parade in New York City five years ago. He plays saxophone.

Molly is a junior with high honors and has actually been an “orchestra girl” for the past nine years playing violin. Her brother talked her into joining the band two years ago, and now she does both. Molly plays percussion in the band.

“Me and my husband, Mark, are so very proud of them, and we know that nana will be, too,” Teska said.

The parade airs January 1 at 11 a.m. eastern standard time. The Baldwinsville Marching Band is number 33 in the line-up.

Clare Kozlosky, 83, center, is seen with her grandchildren, Molly Teska, left, and David Teska, who will be marching in the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Parade on New Year’s Day. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_100_4329.jpg Clare Kozlosky, 83, center, is seen with her grandchildren, Molly Teska, left, and David Teska, who will be marching in the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Parade on New Year’s Day.