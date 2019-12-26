Dining with Santa Supports Make-A-Wish

By Ben Freda - for Abington Journal
Santa is seen with Hannah Coons, left, 6, of Lexington Park, Maryland and Stella Lance, 3, of Scranton. - Ben Freda | For Times Leader

CLARKS SUMMIT — Santa brought Christmas cheer as he was visiting children at Silver Spoons Diner. Jennifer DePaolo and her husband, who are the new owners of the eating establishment in downtown Clarks Summit, partnered with the Make-A-Wish Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia for an event called Dining with Santa, held on Monday, Dec. 23.

Kids got to sit with Santa and have their picture taken with him. The pictures were printed at the restaurant for the children to take home.

“We love it,” said Jennifer. We have children so it’s always nice to have events like this for the children.”

Each kid was given a wrapped present from Santa’s sack. Six-year-old Hannah Coons, of Lexington Park, Maryland received a little guitar while her 3-year-old friend Stella Lance from Scranton got a Frozen-themed note pad. I was excited to see Santa,” said Stella. Hannah was excited to write a letter to Santa in the diner. Make-A-Wish receives a dollar for every letter to Santa dropped off by the children.

Celebrating her first Christmas, four-month-old Paisley Neary, of Lake Winola was held by Santa as she got her picture taken with him. “It’s awesome,” her mother Kailey Neary said about this event. “It is a great way to meet Santa and get in the holiday spirit.”

Donning his red suit and white beard, South Abington Township resident Tony Federici was dressed as Santa for the event. “I’m a parent and retired physical education teacher so I like children,” he said. “And Santa is a great job for that.”

Donations for Dining with Santa were encouraged. Proceeds will benefit the Make-A-Wish Pennsylvania and West Virginia. “The Silver Spoon Diner approached us about a partnership as a way to give back to the community,” said Maggie O’Brien, regional manager of this local branch of the foundation.

“Proceeds from their event will be used in support of a local wish. Since 1988, we’ve granted nearly 300 wishes for children from Lackawanna County. At this time we are working on 10 more wishes for children who are diagnosed with critical illnesses.”

