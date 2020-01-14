Abington Journal arts and entertainment calendar for week of Jan. 15, 2020

CONCERTS

Marywood University’s music, theatre, and dance department will host its Senior Wind Band Celebration 10th Anniversary performance on Saturday, Jan. 25 in the Sette LaVerghetta Center for Performing Arts on the University’s campus. The Celebration Band will begin at 7 p.m. led by conductor Lauren Reynolds. At 7:30 p.m., Patrick Erwin will conduct the Celebration Band. The evening will conclude with the Honor Band taking the stage at 8 p.m., led by conductor Donald Schofield. The Wind Band Celebration Festival Concerts include numerous local and regional students from the following high schools: Abington Heights, Blue Mountain, Blue Ridge , Crestwood, Dallas, Delaware Valley, Dunmore, East Stroudsburg (North and South), Eldred Central, Elk Lake, Greater Nanticoke Area, Hazleton Area, Honesdale, Lackawanna Trail, Lakeland, Mountain View, NEPA Homeschool, North Pocono, North Schuylkill, Pocono Mountain East, Pocono Mountain West, Port Jervis, Scranton, Susquehanna Community, Tunkhannock, Valley View, Wilkes-Barre Area, Wyoming Area Secondary, and Wyoming Valley West. For more information, call 570-348-6268, or email dromines@marywood.edu.

MOVIES

“Marty” — Dietrich Film Favorite, Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 1 and 7 p.m. Admission: Free. Sponsored by: Marilyn Burton. Academy award winner for Best Motion Picture, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Writing/Adapted Screenplay, “Marty” is an acclaimed romantic drama that follows the life of Marty Piletti (Ernest Borgnine), a stout bachelor butcher who lives with his mother (Esther Minciotti) in the Bronx. Always unlucky in love, Marty reluctantly goes out to a ballroom one night and meets a nice teacher named Clara (Betsy Blair). Though Marty and Clara hit it off, his relatives discourage him from pursuing the relationship, and he must decide between his family’s approval or a shot at finding romance. For more information, call 570-836-1022 ext#3.

“Les Misérables” – Theatre on Screen at the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock, Sundays, Jan. 19 at 2 p.m. General admission, $14; member/senior tickets, $12; child/student tickets, $10. Cameron Mackintosh presents the new production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, “Les Misérables,” direct from an acclaimed two-and-a-half-year return to Broadway. With its glorious new staging and dazzlingly re-imagined scenery inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo, this breathtaking new production has left both audiences and critics awestruck. Set against the backdrop of 19th-century France, Les Misérables tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption — a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. Featuring the thrilling score and beloved songs “I Dreamed A Dream,” “On My Own,” “Stars,” “Bring Him Home,” “One Day More,” and many more, this epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history. For more information, call 570-836-1022 ext#3.

Winter Fest Preview Day — Thursday, Feb. 6 at 1 and & 6 p.m. at the Dietrich Theater. Admission: Free. Discounted concessions. Do you want to get a better idea of what the Dietrich’s Winter Fest 2020 movies are about? See the trailers that hooked us and made us choose them. Join us for this pre-event for the Dietrich’s Winter Fest 2020 and screen all 21 movie trailers of the films featured in festival. For more information please call 570-836-1022 ext#3.

OTHER ARTS EVENTS

Everhart Connects: Stitching It All Together at the Dietrich Theater in Tunkhannock. Friday, Jan. 17, 24 and 31 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Instructor: Peg McDade. For ages 55+ Cost: free, materials provided. Supported by: the Everhart Museum and the Northeastern Pennsylvania Health Care Foundation, Take a trip through fibers, fabric, and stitches with nationally-known Fiber Artist Peg McDade as you explore your experiences and memories of home, locale and place. Peg will help you plan a very individual fiber artwork, demonstrate skills you may need to complete it during class time or at home, and will bring a wide variety of textiles, yarns, canvas and hand tools to class for your selection and use. All experience levels welcome. Call the Dietrich at 570-996-1500 to register.

Coffeehouse concert featuring local songwriters – Friday, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S . State St., Clarks Summit. This event will feature Gary Carl, B.W. Deary, Tina Graye, Zach Sprowls, and Timothy Zieger. Suggested donation of $5. Refreshments available for $1. For more information, visit www.GatheringPlaceCS.org or call 570-881-7612

Songwriters Roundtable — Open to local songwriters of all experience and age levels. Find practical ideas, encouragement and connections with like-minded people. At the Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Sunday, Jan. 19 and third Sunday of every month. For more information, visit www.gatheringplacecs.org.

Meet the Artists Reception – Tramp Art/Folk Art Exhibit at the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock, Sunday, Jan. 19 from 2 to 4 p.m. Presented by: Kitson Arts Alliance & the Dietrich Theater. Come out to the Dietrich Theater to see the new Tramp Art/Folk Art Exhibit and to meet and celebrate folk artists Matthew Howell, Jennifer Brennan, Stephen Colley and Cheryl Korb and their work. Also displayed will be antique and vintage tramp art from the collection of Patrick Robinson. Light refreshments will be provided. For more information, call 570-836-1022 ext#3.

Coffee, Chocolate and Cinema — The second in a noon movie series will feature “Waking Ned Devine,” the story of a man who dies with a winning lottery ticket in his hands and his whole village tries to hide his death to claim the ticket. Open to the public, $3 donation suggested. Jan. 22 at noon at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit, Pa. For information, visit www.GatheringPlaceCS.org or call 570-881-7612

The Waverly Community House, 1115 North Abington Road, introduces its new Performing Arts program for children. The program is offered to children in grades 2 through 5 and no prior experience is required. The 10-week program takes place on Wednesdays from 4 to 6 p.m. beginning on Jan. 22 and will culminate with a performance of Disney’s “Jungle Book” on Saturday, April 18. Directing the show is Matthew Grotzinger, a Scranton School District elementary music teacher and Waverly resident. Cost is $150 per student (a $15 discount is offered to children currently enrolled in the CommKids Program) and is due by January 13, 2020. Registration forms are available at waverlycomm.org or by visiting The Comm Office. Questions may be directed to vivian@waverlycomm.org.

Join The Waverly Community House and its Artist-In-Residence Merissa Garrison for an evening of wine and painting on Thursday, Jan. 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. in The Comm auditorium. No prior experience is needed. The fee of $35 per person includes canvas, paint and instruction by Merissa. Students are asked to bring their own refreshments and to register in advance. Participants must be 21 years old. To register, visit the website: www.waverlycomm.org or call The Comm office at 570-586-8191, extension 2. The Waverly Community House is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization and is located at 1115 North Abington Road.