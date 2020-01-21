OTHER COMMUNITY EVENTS

Steamtown National Historic Site’s (NHS) “Rosie the Railroader” invites children ages 3-10 years and their parents to join her every Saturday in January and February for fun interactive learning about railroads! Railroading Discovery starts at 10:30 a.m. and lasts up to 30 minutes. Children ages 3-5 years will explore the wonderful world of railroading. Rosie will guide children to explore railroading through their senses and hands-on activities using storytelling, music, simple math skills, and role playing. Stories will be read in a real caboose. Railroading folk music will be offered while children play along using musical instruments. Children will learn their shapes and colors while making a train. Working on the Railroad starts at noon for children ages 6-10 years, who will actively explore the different jobs that kept the steam railroads running during WWII. Children will have a hands-on experience while learning about the teamwork needed to keep the trains on schedule. They will hear and see the different train whistles and hand signals used by railroaders to communicate and stay safe on the job, then have the chance to put them into action. Children will also have the opportunity to climb inside a steam locomotive’s cab, caboose, Railway Post Office, and a luxurious business car. Programs include storytelling and music, and last about one hour. The programs are free and no reservations are required, and are offered every Saturday through Feb. 29. Families will meet Rosie in the Steamtown NHS Visitor Center ten minutes before the programs begin. Parents must accompany their children for the entire program.

The annual Northeast Vegetable Meeting will be held Thursday, Jan. 23, at the Newton Ransom Fire Company, Newton Ransom Boulevard, Clarks Summit, from 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. with a hot buffet lunch included. The sessions will provide information on a variety of topics, including best horticultural and pest management practices for potato growers; early season vegetable weed control; Pesticide Label: Directions for Use; vegetable disease management update; Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Pesticide Applicator Hot Topics; and stop the bleed, being prepared for a farm emergency. The “Stop the Bleed” activity will provide current information on how to save lives in an emergency. Pesticide applicator recertification credits have been assigned to the meeting, and they are two core and five category credits. Speakers will be Bob Leiby from the Pennsylvania Potato Cooperative; Beth Gugino, Dwight Lingenfelter, John Esslinger from Penn State University, Chris Santore from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, and Kathy Bommer from Geisinger. Registration fee is $28 per person by Jan. 15 and $36 after this date and at the door. The registration fee includes morning refreshments, lunch, and handouts. Pre-registration is encouraged for an accurate lunch count. Interested individuals can register on-line at https://extension.psu.edu/vegetable-meeting or by calling toll-free at 1-877-345-0691.

The Lackawanna Historical Society will host a panel discussion at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 on “Historical Studies of the Anthracite Region” at the Ssociety headquarters, the Catlin House, 232 Monroe Ave., Scranton. This program is part of the annual regional observation of Anthracite Heritage Month focusing on the history and culture of the hard coal region of Northeastern Pennsylvania. Clem Valletta, King’s College, “Attachment to Place: Ethnicity, Coal, Community, and Corporate Society”; Michael Chimola, Wyoming Valley West High School, and Robert Wolensky, King’s College, “The United Anthracite Miners Union and the Good Friday Bombings of April 10, 1936”; Robert Savakinus, PHMC, “Documenting Amusement Parks in the Anthracite Region”; Andrea Nerozzi, Wyoming Seminary, and Robert Hughes, EPCAMR, “STEM and Art: Changing Perspectives of Waterways.” This program is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the Lackawanna Historical Society at 570-344-3841 or email lackawannahistory@gmail.com.

The Northeast Pennsylvania Chapter of the American Advertising Federation (AAF) has announced the call for entries for the 2020 American Advertising Awards, the advertising industry’s largest and most representative competition, attracting more than 40,000 entries each year across the nation. The mission of this competition is to recognize and reward the creative spirit of excellence in the art of advertising. Winners from this competition are then eligible to compete at a regional and then national level. Applicants based in northeast Pennsylvania can enter online at www.aafnepa.org through Friday, Jan. 24.

The Keystone College Creekwalkers Fishing Club will host its Outdoor Expo on Saturday, Jan. 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Theater in Brooks on campus. The expo will provide an opportunity for local businesses related to the outdoors and conservation to advertise, sell merchandise, and spread their message to the community. The event is open to the public and general admission is $10. Children under age 10 can attend free of charge. There will be a raffle for Costa sunglasses and other similar items and a 50/50 raffle. All proceeds will benefit the Creekwalkers to fund club activities and conservation efforts. For more information, contact Scott Moyer, club president, at smoyer1@keystone.edu.

Keystone College has introduced a way for anyone interested in cooking to improve their culinary skills and have a great time while they learn at the new Kitchen at Keystone. The new culinary series, which is part of the college’s Hospitality Business Management program and Professional Development Institute, offers a variety of creative and enjoyable cooking classes for all skill levels. Instructors are successful chefs, certified hospitality educators, restaurateurs, bartenders, and teachers with years of experience in their fields. Classes are designed to be creative and fun, such as the “Game Day” class on Sunday, Jan. 26 featuring a variety of great recipes for football’s “big game” the following week. Other unique classes include favorites such as “Martinis 101” on Feb.9, Teens Taco Time on Feb. 17, and Cooking with CBD” on Feb. 21. All courses are subject to minimum enrollment. To provide individual instruction, classes will be limited to no more than 12 participants and will be held at Keystone’s new hospitality center at 120 College Ave. in Factoryville. For more information and a complete schedule and list of courses, visit www.keystone.edu/kitchen.

Mrs. Ann D’Arienzo, principal of Our Lady of Peace School, announces the school’s annual Open House on Sunday, Jan. 26 from 1 to 3 p.m. Our Lady of Peace School offers faith-based education for children entering Pre-K through eighth grade. To schedule a private tour of the school, call 570-587-4152.

Cruise Night — Abington Travel will give a presentation on river cruising on the AMA ship lines on Thursday, Jan. 30 at 6 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Free to public. For more information, contact Abington Travel at 570-586-1666.

A discussion group led by Clarks Summit native Dane Hewlett will be held at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit, on four Thursdays, Jan. 30 and Feb. 6. The discussion, titled “The Paradox of Elderhood,” will be centered around the need for new attitudes toward our elder population, our need for elders and what it takes to be a true elder. The group will meet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.. To register, visit www. GatheringPlaceCS.org or call 570-881-7612. Cost is $25 and all ages are welcome to be part of the program.

Memory Cafe — A social gathering for people with memory loss and their care givers to share a cup of coffee and socialize with others. Explore art, music, games, cards or just enjoy being with others. Friday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit For more information, visit www.GatheringPlaceCs.org or call 570-881-7612.

Marywood University will host the traveling museum exhibit, The True Black History Museum, on Monday, Feb. 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Fireplace Lounge in the Nazareth Student Center. The event is free and open to the public. This traveling museum teaches True Black history through the use of rare and authentic artifacts, with original documents from historic figures such as Booker T. Washington, Mary McLeod Bethune, George Washington Carver, Rosa Parks, Frederick Douglass, Angela Davis, President Barack Obama, and many other great African-Americans. The museum has been viewed by more than 50,000 people throughout the U.S., on college campuses, and in schools, churches, youth groups, and corporate events. For additional information about The True Black History Museum, email Michael Kalage, director of student activities and leadership development, at mkalage@marywood.edu, or call 570-340-6015.

The Waverly Flock invites your flock to join ours for an evening filled with fabulous food, corny chicken jokes, and basket raffles from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7 at the Waverly United Methodist Church. There will even be an opportunity for guests to take chicken selfies in our new barnyard. (And, that is no yolk!) The menu for the evening includes chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes, peas, beverage, and dessert. Donations will be accepted to attend the evening’s festivities and all proceeds from the basket raffles will go towards the 2020 CROP Hunger Walk. For more information, call the church office at 570-586-8166.