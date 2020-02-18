OTHER COMMUNITY EVENTS

Steamtown National Historic Site’s (NHS) “Rosie the Railroader” invites children ages 3-10 years and their parents to join her every Saturday in January and February for fun interactive learning about railroads! Railroading Discovery starts at 10:30 a.m. and lasts up to 30 minutes. Children ages 3-5 years will explore the wonderful world of railroading. Rosie will guide children to explore railroading through their senses and hands-on activities using storytelling, music, simple math skills, and role playing. Stories will be read in a real caboose. Railroading folk music will be offered while children play along using musical instruments. Children will learn their shapes and colors while making a train. Working on the Railroad starts at noon for children ages 6-10 years, who will actively explore the different jobs that kept the steam railroads running during WWII. Children will have a hands-on experience while learning about the teamwork needed to keep the trains on schedule. They will hear and see the different train whistles and hand signals used by railroaders to communicate and stay safe on the job, then have the chance to put them into action. Children will also have the opportunity to climb inside a steam locomotive’s cab, caboose, Railway Post Office, and a luxurious business car. Programs include storytelling and music, and last about one hour. The programs are free and no reservations are required, and are offered every Saturday through Feb. 29. Families will meet Rosiein the Steamtown NHS Visitor Center ten minutes before the programs begin. Parents must accompany their children for the entire program.

The 9/11 Memorial Committee will host a re-enactment of the flag raising on Mount Suribachi on the island of Iwo Jima at noon Sunday, Feb. 23 on the grounds of the Marine Corps League Detachment 1340 Alder St., Scranton. Students from West Scranton High School will read biographies of each of the six Marines who raised the flag in a photo captured by Joe Rosenthal when he worked for the Associated Press. The photo became a instant, iconic image of the American march toward victory in the Pacific. The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be provided by the co-sponsoring organization, the Scranton Chapter of UNICO. The event will open with an invocation,the national anthem sung by opera star Ann Marie Dupre and conclude with a benediction, a firing salute and taps.

Keystone College has introduced a way for anyone interested in cooking to improve their culinary skills and have a great time while they learn at the new Kitchen at Keystone. The new culinary series, which is part of the college’s Hospitality Business Management program and Professional Development Institute, offers a variety of creative and enjoyable cooking classes for all skill levels. Instructors are successful chefs, certified hospitality educators, restaurateurs, bartenders, and teachers with years of experience in their fields. Unique classes include favorites such as “Cooking with CBD” on Feb. 21. All courses are subject to minimum enrollment. To provide individual instruction, classes will be limited to no more than 12 participants and will be held at Keystone’s new hospitality center at 120 College Ave. in Factoryville. For more information and a complete schedule and list of courses, visit www.keystone.edu/kitchen.

The Abington Heights Civic League Mega Bingo will be held Feb. 23 at Clarks Summit Fire Hall, 321 Bedford St. Doors open at noon. This is a BYOB event but food will be available for purchase. Tickets are $25 and ma be purchased at Eventbrite, Eagle Cleaners or from any AHCL member. For more information, call 570-587-3101.

The 9/11 Memorial Committee of Lackawanna County will host a re-enactment of the flag raising on Iwo Jima at noon Sunday, Feb. 23, the 75th anniversary of that event, at the Northeast Detachment Marine Corps League building, 1340 Alder St. Scranton. The Scranton Chapter UNICO National will assist with light fare following the flag raising.

The Keystone College chapter of the Wildlife Society will hold a wild-game chili cook-off Feb. 23 from 2 to 6 p.m. in the Theatre in Brooks on campus. Proceeds will be used to fund the chapter’s activities on campus, including conservation projects. Registration is $10 and individuals wishing to participate with a wild-game entry may do so on Facebook by searching, Eco Club/TWS Student Chapter 1st Annual Game Chili Cookoff. The event is open to the public with a suggested donation of $5 at the door. Prizes for the best chili will be awarded, including $75 for first place, a $50 Cabela’s gift card for second place, and a year’s subscription to the Pennsylvania Game News for third place. Vendors and conservation organizations will be present and there will be a silent auction, door prizes, and raffles. Vendors wishing to participate or obtain more information may contact Nick Martin, 570- 529-1829 or email nmartin@keystone.edu.

Tech Tutors — Local high school students will help individuals with smart phones and I-pads at The Gathering Place , 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit on Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. Registration needed at www.gatheringplacecs.org or call 570-881-7612 Cost: Free.

The Paradox of Elderhood — Join in a discussion group on society’s need of new attitudes toward our older population, our need for elders and what it takes to be true elder at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 13 and Feb. 27 at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. For information, visit www.gatheringplacecs.org or call 570-881-7612 Cost: $25.

Memory Cafe — A place for people with memory loss and their caregivers to share a cup of coffee, socialize with others and take part in art, music, games or just enjoy a morning out. At The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit Friday, Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. Cost: Free. For information, visit www.gatheringplacecs.org or call 570-881-7612.

Marywood University will hold Admitted Student Day on Saturday, March 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Nazareth Student Center on the university’s campus. This event is for students who have been admitted to Marywood University. To attend, register at www.marywood.edu/admitday. The program will begin with a 9 a.m. registration in the Fireplace Lounge at the Nazareth Student Center on the university’s campus. The events will include department visits, information sessions with student leaders, admissions and financial aid representatives. Guests will enjoy complimentary breakfast and lunch, and a Q&A session will be held for parents of admitted students. For additional information, call the office of admissions at Marywood University, at 570-348-6234.

The West Scranton High School 1970 Alumni Class will hold its 50th anniversary reunion from 6 to 10 p.m. June 5 at Colarusso’s LaPalazzo, 4500 Birney Ave., Moosic. The menu will include appetizers, buffet, cake and an open Bar. Jack Martin will be the DJ. Send check or money order made payable to Invaders 1970 Class Reunion to Chris Mensky, 1348 Dartmouth St., Scranton, PA 18504 by May 27.

