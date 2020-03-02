Audience members will have the opportunity to hear two of our area’s finest musicians in concert at 4 p.m. on March 15 at the First Presbyterian Church in Clarks Summit.

Violinist Sophie Till and pianist Ron Stabinsky, who have gained both regional and international recognition through their performances, will preform.

For this concert, the two will be playing Brahms Sonata No. 2 in A Major for Violin and Piano, along with selections by Tartini, Coleridge, Paganini and others.

Till and Stabinksy have been playing together for more than years, performing a variety of repertoire. Sophie Till is associate professor of violin and viola at Marywood University, director of the Marywood String Project for children ages 4 through 18 and is on the violin faculty at the Golandsky Institute in New York.

Stabinsky has performed as an accompanist for numerous local ensembles. He recently released his debut album, Free for One, the culmination of more than a decade of evolving solo piano improvisation. He enjoys working on music in stylistically diverse situations throughout the United States and Europe with a variety of other musicians and ensembles. He continues his piano studies with Edna Golandsky in New York City and other mentors.

This concert is open to the public, free of charge, but a free-will offering is taken to help defray the cost of the event. This event is part of the Arts at First Presbyterian Concert Series. This program receives support from the Pennsylvania Partners in the Arts Program (administered by the Pocono Arts Council), a Lackawanna County Arts & Cultural Grant and numerous individual donors.

For more information, please call the church at 570-586-6306 or visit www.fpccs.org.