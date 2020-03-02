Carol Brennan King, of Factoryville, will be teaching Writing Memoirs and Historical Fiction for adults at the Dietrich Theater in Tunkhannock from 1 to 3 p.m. on Thursdays starting March 19 through May 7.

Admission is free.

Now retired after teaching English and writing classes at the college level for 25 years, King is in her seventh year of teaching fiction and nonfiction writing at the Abington Community Library.

“My passion is to help people find their voice and tell their stories, perhaps their family stories,” King said. “Some of my students have gone on to publication, and that’s great. But I also believe in family stories, our own and those of our forebears. We cannot let them die in our memory.

“Our children and our community need to hear the stories that made us who we are. So I know there are some great stories that will come out of Wyoming County and its neighboring communities. Even if they are published only for our families, we will be doing an important service getting them down on paper or online.”

Her challenge to the reader is that we must preserve our histories; we lived them as a trust to pass our lessons and thrills on to those who come behind us.

A Bradford County native, descended from Irish immigrants, King is currently working on fleshing out John and Johannah Brennan’s journey from Moyne, Ireland, to Standing Stone, Pa., in 1848.

Her passions include not just writing, with many articles and two books of poetry published, but also traveling and encouraging and coaching other writers on their journey.

For more information or to register for Writing Memoirs and Historical Fiction, please call the Dietrich Theater at 570-836-1022, ext. 3. Space is limited.