PLAINS TWP. — Breathe Deep NEPA has come to be known for its annual walks to raise money for Lung cancer research.

This month, the organization will be offering donors the chance to twirl some pasta in support of the cause.

A fundraiser spaghetti dinner is scheduled for Sunday, March 15 from Noon to 4 p.m. at Ss. Peter and Paul Parish, 13 Hudson Road.

For a $10 donation, guests will receive dinner, salad and dessert, with dine-in and take-out options available. There also will be 50/50 raffle tickets and a basket raffle.

Breathe Deep NEPA activities raise funds for LUNGevity, a national nonprofit dedicated to promoting early diagnosis and treatment research.

The local group was founded by Pauline Makowski in memory of her husband, Allan E. Makowski Sr., who lost his battle with the disease 10 years ago.

Lung cancer accounts for 25 percent of all cancer deaths in this country, claiming an estimated 154,000 lives in 2018, according to LUNGevity statistics — more than the next three most common cancers combined — yet the disease receives only 6 percent of all federal research dollars.

Northeastern Pennsylvania is an area with an above-average rate of lung cancer, according to state and national research.

For more information about the fundraiser, visit facebook.com/breathedeepnepa or call Makowski at 570-690-6111.

One of last June’s Breathe Deep NEPA 5K Walk & Fun Run participants checks his digital device as the event got underway at Kirby Park. A fundraiser spaghetti dinner is scheduled for the group on Sunday, March 15 from Noon to 4 p.m. at Ss. Peter and Paul Parish, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Township. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Lungevity_2CMYK.jpg One of last June’s Breathe Deep NEPA 5K Walk & Fun Run participants checks his digital device as the event got underway at Kirby Park. A fundraiser spaghetti dinner is scheduled for the group on Sunday, March 15 from Noon to 4 p.m. at Ss. Peter and Paul Parish, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Township. Times Leader file photo