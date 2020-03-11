🔊 Listen to this

Even though the start of spring is weeks away, the Everhart has many programs and events planned for the upcoming season.

The Everhart Museum is one of the region’s leading resources for educational and cultural opportunities. With a multidisciplinary and diverse approach, the Everhart creates extraordinary experiences.

Formulated around the recently opened exhibition, Forming the Maslow Collection, New York Art Scene of the 80s and 90s, that features some of the most recognizable artists of that era, the spring series of programs tie directly into the work on view.

Everhart Minis – Everhart Minis is a Saturday art class for children in grades K-6. Students will focus on works by Jasper Johns, Sol Lewitt, Frank Stella, Andy Warhol from Forming The Maslow Collection. Classes are banded by age (K-2, 3-6) and led by artist-in-residence Liz Faist and Stefanie Colarusso. This program is underwritten by Arts Engage! Lackawanna County Office of Arts & Culture.

Art and Memory Drop-in Classes – third Saturday of each month. Once a month the Everhart offers free in-gallery art-making workshops with artist-in-residence Liz Faist. Workshops are multigenerational. This program is a partnership with the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, Arts in Education Partnership of NEIU, and the Alzheimer’s Association.

Family Workshop – third Tuesday of each month. In partnership with Chef James Bolus, families prepare a meal, eat together, and work collaboratively on an art project. Each class is curated around an object from the Everhart collection. This program is underwritten by the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, Arts Engage! Lackawanna County Office of Arts & Culture, and the Scranton Area Community Foundation.

Everhart Uncaged Art Juniors – third Tuesday of each month. Uncaged Art Juniors is for students in grades 5-8. Students will be led by art-in-resident Liz Faist and will focus on works by Jasper Johns, Sol Lewitt, Frank Stella, Andy Warhol from Forming The Maslow Collection. This program is underwritten by Arts Engage! Lackawanna County Office of Arts & Culture.

Everhart Senior Arts Club – third Thursday of each month. This is a free creative-aging program for seniors 55 and over. Each class includes a discussion about the museum collection followed by the creation of artwork in response led by artist-in-residence Earl Lehman. This program is underwritten by the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts.

Mystery at the Museum: The Warhol Factory – April 4, Wander the Everhart. Dinner, cocktails and murder! Wear your best swinging 60s or psychedelic 70s getup – prize for best costume. Tickets include a 3-course meal and beverages.

Gallery Talk led by Ryan Ward – May 7, learn more about The Maslow Collection and the works on display.

Art in Bloom – April 24, a celebration of spring, see selected artworks interpreted through fresh flowers by juried designers.

SpringFest – April 25 our gift back to the community, the Everhart will host a free community day. Guests may participate in guided workshops, lectures and tours of the galleries as well as shop for earth-inspired creations by local fine artists and traditional crafters.

All classes and workshops have limited availability. If you have any questions or to register or purchase tickets, you may call the Programming Department at 570-346-7186 ext 516, emailing assistantprograms@everhart-musuem.org, or visit our website.