Memory Cafe — A place for people with memory loss and their caregivers to share a cup of coffee, socialize with others and take part in art, music, games or just enjoy a morning out. At The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit Friday, March 13, at 10 a.m. Cost: Free. For information, visit www.gatheringplacecs.org or call 570-881-7612.

Marywood University will hold Admitted Student Day on Saturday, March 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Nazareth Student Center on the university’s campus. This event is for students who have been admitted to Marywood University. To attend, register at www.marywood.edu/admitday. The program will begin with a 9 a.m. registration in the Fireplace Lounge at the Nazareth Student Center on the university’s campus. The events will include department visits, information sessions with student leaders, admissions and financial aid representatives. Guests will enjoy complimentary breakfast and lunch, and a Q&A session will be held for parents of admitted students. For additional information, call the office of admissions at Marywood University, at 570-348-6234.

The West Scranton High School 1970 Alumni Class will hold its 50th anniversary reunion from 6 to 10 p.m. June 5 at Colarusso’s LaPalazzo, 4500 Birney Ave., Moosic. The menu will include appetizers, buffet, cake and an open Bar. Jack Martin will be the DJ. Send check or money order made payable to Invaders 1970 Class Reunion to Chris Mensky, 1348 Dartmouth St., Scranton, PA 18504 by May 27.

Everhart Minis – Everhart Minis is a Saturday art class for children in grades K-6 at the Everhart Museum. Students will focus on works by Jasper Johns, Sol Lewitt, Frank Stella, Andy Warhol from Forming The Maslow Collection. Classes are banded by age (K-2, 3-6) and led by artist-in-residence Liz Faist and Stefanie Colarusso. This program is underwritten by Arts Engage! Lackawanna County Office of Arts & Culture.

Family Workshop – third Tuesday of each month at the Everhart Museum. In partnership with Chef James Bolus, families prepare a meal, eat together, and work collaboratively on an art project. Each class is curated around an object from the Everhart collection. This program is underwritten by the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, Arts Engage! Lackawanna County Office of Arts & Culture, and the Scranton Area Community Foundation.

