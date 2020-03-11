CLARKS SUMMIT — At the Clarks Summit Borough Council meeting, March 4, president Gerrie Carey said Jim Wansacz of the Scranton Lackawanna Human Development Agency wants to meet with her and borough manager Virginia Kehoe to go over specifications about the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG).

Kehoe explained that Wansacz isn’t in charge of the CDBG program.

“The county suggested Jim Wansacz and NeighborWorks if we wanted residents to upgrade their homes,” said Kehoe.

Wansacz is a former Lackawanna County commissioner. NeighborWorks is a Scranton-based nonprofit community development organization.

Councilman Vince Cruciani said that most businesses should be up to code but won’t necessarily make the handicapped-accessible upgrades.

Kehoe replied that when the businesses invest so much money remodeling and exceed a certain percentage, they have to make it handicapped-accessible.

Cruciani then said, “If you have businesses that are most likely up to code that only need a small amount of money to make ADA-accessible improvements to the business they wouldn’t otherwise make, but if they got a grant, they’re already in code, so it’s a limited scope of a project. That’s probably a more realistic idea.”

Kehoe said that she will research to see if Council could use the money for the benefit of businesses. Councilman Patrick Williams suggested to invite NeighborWorks to the meeting as well.

Carey agreed, and suggested to ask NeighborWorks if they can join the CDBG committee. Kehoe said she will contact NeighborWorks.

The meeting date and time is to be announced. If residents with disabilities or senior citizens would like to come to this meeting, they can call the office of Clarks Summit Borough Council.

In other business:

• Williams reported that he ordered 30 trees from the Shade Tree Commission, and a group from the University of Scranton will help DPW (Department of Public Works) plant them.

“The Shade Tree Commission is moving forward and helping the borough,” he said.

Also, Council voted to appoint David Gaspar to the Shade Tree Commission.

• In his solicitor’s report, Kevin Hayes mentioned that during the last session, an ordinance camp up prohibiting smoking in recreational areas, including parks, playgrounds, and athletic fields. He said that Cruciani asked him to research it whether it was enforceable or not. He said that state law is preemptive regarding the Clean Indoor Act.

“Under the borough code, we are allowed to enact bans and regulations with regard to smoking,” he said.

Hayes said that it would be enforced by the borough’s code enforcement officer and police officers if they want to enforce it. “What I would do is ban smoking in parks, playgrounds, and athletic fields that are owned by the borough,” he said.

Hayes said that the fine would be no more than $50. He mentioned that the ban includes electronic cigarettes, vaping, and chewing tobacco. Cruciani suggested the ban to not include smokers passing by on sidewalks or adjacent roadways. Hayes agreed, and mentioned that the Department of Health will provide the signage.

He said that it won’t cost Council any money. Council voted to approve the ordinance, which approves the signage reading “Young Lungs at Play: Tobacco-Free Zone.

• Carey announced an upcoming finance meeting on Wednesday, March 11, at 11:15 a.m.