Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials were present at the monthly ACOG (Abington Council of Governments) meeting on March 5 at which area projects were discussed.

Rich Roman, district executive for PennDOT District 4, began by telling ACOG members that the staff of PennDOT will answer questions they may have. He said that PennDOT is challenging the new employees to step up in their positions.

“I’m really positive and hopeful and really looking forward to what the next decade of District 4 will be,” he said. Roman said PennDOT will be working on about 66 projects this year including highways and bridges, He encouraged anyone from ACOG to comment or ask questions.

Clarks Summit Councilwoman Gerrie Carey told Roman how the old stormwater pipes are caving on Grove Street . She said that boroughs and townships are under different rulings.

“If it was a township, the state would come in and take care of it,” she said. “But when it’s a borough, they don’t.”

Roman replied that there are different laws that govern drainage depending on the boroughs or townships. “We have to follow what’s in the law,” he said.

Roman said that in townships, PennDOT bears the responsibility and in the boroughs, it’s up to the boroughs. He recalls when he worked in a different position in Harrisburg, the population centers of the state were different.

“We try to find ways to partner and to do things,” he said. “And I know we’re doing some things with Clarks Green as far as it relates to a maintenance agreement, but it’s tough when you see those aging systems starting to fail, and our hands are tied as well.”

Carey asked if there are any grants in which ACOG can apply for. Roman said that grants are competitive and would need a good grant writer. He also said that the resources are scarce.

ACOG recording secretary Marnie Palmer asked why there aren’t prisoners clearing Interstate 81. Roman said that the Department of Corrections don’t want prisoners cleaning litter since it doesn’t teach them life skills they need after getting out of prison.

He said a campaign is needed so that people aren’t littering.

“We ask out counties usually in the summer every two weeks to try to come through a pick-up or something but the next day, it looks like you don’t do anything,” he said.

Dalton Councilwoman Elizabeth Bonczar asked who enforces littering laws. Roman answered that someone can’t be cited unless a trooper sees that person litter. Charles Wrobel, of Factoryville Borough Council, suggested more signage.

“Pennsylvania does not have the sign I see in other states,” he said.

Bonczar asked Roman how to acquire speed sentry signs for Dalton. Roman replied that by saying she can send a letter to PennDOT, and they will ask the traffic engineer. Chris Goetz, municipal services engineer, then said that boroughs have the option to purchase their own signs which collect data.

Roman announced that work zones across the state will have photo enforcement. He said that when someone exceeds the sped limit, a camera will take a picture of that person’s license plate. He said that the citation will be sent to the owner of that car. “Your first offense is a warning,” he said. “The second offense is $75. The third offense and thereafter is 150 (dollars).” Roman said that this system is in participation with the state police and the PA Turnpike. He assured that it isn’t made to make PennDOT money but to have drivers slow down and prevent crashes. He said that in 2018, 23 people died in work zones. Susan Hazelton, assistant district executive of PennDOT, handed out schedules with upcoming District 4 projects such as the resurfacing on State Route 1027 (Layton Road) from State Route 11 (Northern Blvd) to State Route 632 (Commerce Road). “This (schedule) might change just a little bit as we can go on and a little bit at a time,” she said to ACOG. “We can get you an update yearly (or) however you want to see that update.”

Rick Williams, of Clarks Green, expressed concerns about two intersections both on Abington Road. He said that the intersections of Highland Ave. and Abington Road and Fairview Road and Abington Road cause congestion both day and night. He said that when ACOG began twenty years ago, one of the first major projects was to have a traffic study by PennDOT. He said that when he was a councilman, he applied for a 10-year program, in which Council had to reapply every two years. He said that during the fourth year, he left Council.

“I checked in year six, and our secretary and council president had renewed the request,” he said. “I checked again in year eight, and they had dropped the ball. And all that work was lost, so nothing ever happened to Abington Road.

Williams asked PennDOT how to get back in this project. Hazelton said that a potential traffic signal would help the intersections. Williams said that Council can’t afford a signal. She then advised Williams to write a letter, which would go to PennDOT’s transportation planning organization.

ACOG president Dennis Macheska praised PennDOT for their work with the townships over the years.

“PennDOT has been good to us,” he said. “And we are good to PennDOT.”

Macheska said that this year, Ransom Twp is repairing two roads — Community Drive and Beacon Drive. He mentioned that Ransom is taking the money for this out of their budget, not the liquid fuels fund.

Joyce Hatala, representing Benton Twp, praised PennDOT for working with her to renovate the bridge on Baylor’s Lake. She said that she tried to get the bridge onto the National Register of Historical Places. “I know it’s eligible,” she said.

Roman said that if anyone has any more questions, they can contact PennDOT.

In other business, Hatala, who is a Pennsylvajia master watershed steward for Penn State Extension, will speak about a homeowners guide to stormwater to prevent stormwater runoff in their property and to improve water quality and correct planting. She will speak about this during the regular monthly ACOG meeting on Thursday, May 7.