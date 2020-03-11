🔊 Listen to this

Scranton — “Duck Dynasty” stars Alan and Lisa Robertson will be headlining the Northeast Pennsylvania Youth For Christ annual adult banquet 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 17, at Fiorelli’s Catering, 1501 Main St., Peckville.

Guests who attend the annual fundraiser will hear from Alan, the oldest son of the Duck Commander, and his wife of 35 years. The two appear on the popular TV show and speak around the country. Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in the “Best Beard Contest,” with a prize awarded to the winner.

Dinner and a silent auction are included for $40 per person. Tickets can be purchased by calling 570-343- 4323, extension 6, or online at www.nepayfc.com/banquet. Corporate sponsorships are also available.

Northeast Pennsylvania Youth For Christ reaches young people everywhere, working together with the local church and other like-minded partners to raise up lifelong followers of Jesus who lead by their godliness in lifestyle, devotion to prayer and the Word of God, passion for sharing the love of Christ and commitment to social involvement. For more information, go to www.nepayfc.com.