Dalton Council reviews grants meeting

DALTON — At the Dalton Borough Council meeting, March 12, Martin Fotta, in his safety/grants report, gave a review of a recent grants meeting with DCED (Department of Community and Economic Development). He determined the need for a plan in order to apply for grants. He said that Council should start planning based on what they should focus their efforts on. Council president Bill Brandt asked for a time frame. “We are looking long-term,” Fotta replied. “Probably like a five-year strategic plan and then how to implement that over the course of each of those five years.”

Councilman Eric Johnson added that he told Paul Macknosky, director of DCED, that the municipal building was donated by the bank. He recalled telling him that if Council talked to DCED and had a plan back when the building was donated, there would’ve been a roughly $75,000 packafe.

“You can do things to it (Dalton) without hurting the budget,” he said. Brandt agreed to run with this plan now. Councilwoman Elizabeth Bonczar then announced community vision, in which communities do strategic planning with a mission statement and a vision statement. “You should start with that, and then from there, do everything else,” she advised. “There might be some consultant or someone in the county that could give us advice.”

Johnson said that Macknosky mentioned the option of either getting a masterplan done themselves or bringing in a consultant. He said that half of the cost will be covered by DCED. Councilman James Fitzpatrick suggested that Council gets together and spitball ideas of how to renovate Dalton and prioritize. “Everybody’s going to have interest in how to improve the facade of the borough,” he said. Mayor Aaron Holzman said that this is a combination of a public and private thing. “We want people to invest in the community,” he said. “Once we start, then I think it will start to take off.”

In his zoning/planning report, Johnson said that the planning commission has a draft document of a zoning ordinance for SAPA (Scranton-Abingtons Planning Association). He mentioned that they need to make a final form of the document by April 27, so they can provide a recommendation to Council.

“The Council will then consider the adoption of that SAPA plan, the zoning ordinance which resulted from it, in our June meeting, which is on June 11,” he said. In his public relations/communications report, Councilman Albert Propst mentioned that he will be working with the Lackawanna County Conservation District for road cleanup, which will begin in mid-April, weather permitting. Also, he announced that he will be looking at the Novak property this spring.

“We’re going to isolate where we can put trails, (and) where we can’t put trails,” he said. In other business, Council voted to approve the request of Marissa Ryon, commissioner of softball, to use Streamside Park for little league softball.