County declares state of emergency

The Lackawanna County Commissioners declared a state of emergency on Monday due to the coronavirus crisis.

According to a press release:

This preventative action was done with the knowledge that the virus is in our state and region, and it is a matter of time before a case is identified in the county.

The public should be cognizant that the Government Center and the courthouse will remain open, but with the possibility of a scaled back staff, operations and services. Both bodies are committed to serving the public in the quickest manner and with as many resources as possible.

In brief, the emergency declaration by the Board of Commissioners allows the county to take immediate action to address public health and safety matters in Lackawanna County. The declaration vests the commissioners/county with the authority, under the act, to handle the emergency situation without regard to time consuming procedures and formalities pertaining to: performing public work; entering into contracts including obligations, employment of temporary workers, the rental of equipment, purchase of supplies and materials; levying of taxes; and appropriating and expending funds.

The declaration will further allow the Board of Commissioners, acting through the county chief of staff and emergency services director, to cancel meetings, limit access to all county buildings, offices, parks and property; establish protocols for dealing with the public and secure supplies; and materials to deal with the emergency without the need of engaging in the formal bid process.

Once again, it is important however to note that county government, including all row offices, and the Lackawanna County Courthouse remain open for essential business. The public is asked to refrain from accessing the county offices unless it is absolutely necessary.

Please be cognizant that much of county business can also be done electronically, such as paying taxes.

Tax payment information is as follows:

In person

• Cash only will be accepted in the tax office

• Checks can be mailed or dropped off in a locked drop box inside the vestibule of the Lackawanna County Government Center

Receipts will be mailed and cancelled checks can serve as a receipt.

Online

Payments can be made online to www.ScrantonTaxOffice.org. Click on “Make A Payment” on the menu bar.

In the interest of public health and protecting the integrity of the election, and to make sure everyone is provided the right to a safe vote, the county encourages everyone to take advantage of the new Pennsylvania laws to vote by mail or absentee. Go to www.lackawannacounty.org to make a request.

In addition, all county parks and the Trolley Museum are closed until further notice.