SOUTH ABINGTON TWP. — The MacNamara/Gearhart subdivision was discussed at the South Abington Twp meeting, March 9. Township manager David O’Neill said that the subdivision isn’t up for approval now. Showing an easement, he mentioned that the MacNamara family owns about 25 acres of land at the end of Griffin Pond Road “They’re looking into breaking it into four individual lots,” he said. O’Neill said that the planning commission looked at it and recommended that the 45-foot driveway down to the large property near the pond should be at least 50 feet. He said that the plans will be redrawn and ready by the next meeting in April.

It was mentioned that MacNamara wants to retain the parcel with the 45-foot driveway and perhaps sell the other three lots.

In other business, O’Neill mentioned that the supervisors are down one DPW (Department of Public Works) employee. “We’re going to start cleaning swales,” he said. O’Neill mentioned that one of the regular employees is injured and is currently on disability. The supervisors voted to approve Reed Maddock, a returning summer employee, to temporarily take his place.

In other business, O’Neill said that there was a sewer assessment bill placed against the property owned by Shirley Williams. He said that the property is 400 feet from Griffin Pond Road. He mentioned that Williams probably agreed on it but didn’t do anything about it. “When you look at the billing, we are not allowed to go after somebody for a sewer assessment bill if they’re not within 150 feet to hook up.”

O’Neill mentioned that after the supervisors put a lein against Williams, she became represented by the Area Advocacy Alliance Group. He said that she is trying to sell the property. The supervisors voted to do away with the lein. In other business, the supervisors voted to hire Matthew McDonald and Matthew Bond as part-time police officers.