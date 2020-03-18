SCRANTON — Looking for a special Easter keepsake? The Lackawanna Historical Society will host its popular Pysanky-making workshop on Saturday, March 21, with two sessions at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Hosted by Tammy Budnovitch, the workshops will be held at the Society’s headquarters, the Catlin House, 232 Monroe Ave., Scranton. The cost for the workshop is $25 and includes all supplies.

Pysanky is a traditional Ukrainian craft in which patterns are drawn on the eggs with wax, which protects the egg when dye is applied. Each workshop is a two-hour beginner class teaching the basic steps of making pysanky, and will include all needed supplies including kistka, beeswax, egg, egg design, and additional designs to take home. Tammy Budnovitch is a member of S.S. Cyril & Methodius Ukrainian Church who has been teaching pysanky for several years. There will also be some of Tammy’s finished pysanky for sale as well as additional supplies for anyone who wants to continue the craft.

Space is limited, so call us to make your reservation today. Contact the Lackawanna Historical Society at 570-344-3841 or email lackawannahistory@gmail.com.