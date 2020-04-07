University of Scranton students volunteer as judges for science competition

University of Scranton students volunteered to serve as judges for the Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science regional competition in February. First row, from left: Kira Treitz, Katelyn Thomas, Morgan Hakes, LilyAnn Stevens, Daniella Gomes, Kelsey Schatz and professor Glenn Pettinato. Second row: Olivia Diana, Danielle Scotto, Madison Improta, Julia Braito, Adeline Keefer and Maeve Seymour. Top row: Mary Delia, Naomie Felix, Devon Robinson, Ryan Padgett, Anna DeLauro, Karissa Bove, Dominique Preate and Kaylee Lopez. - Submitted photo

Local residents were among the 20 University of Scranton students who volunteered as judges for the Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science regional competition held in February at King’s College in Wilkes-Barre. The students who volunteered were taking courses in science at Scranton.

University of Scranton chemistry faculty specialist Glenn Pettinato accompanied the students.

Dominique Preate, of Clarks Summit, is a sophomore in Scranton’s College of Arts and Sciences. Maeve Seymour, of Clarks Summit, is a sophomore in Scranton’s Panuska College of Professional Studies.

