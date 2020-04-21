Editor’s Note

Dear Readers,
The health and safety of our employees, advertisers, subscribers and members of the communities we serve remains our number one priority during this unprecedented time presented by the COVID-19 virus. We closed our building to the public in an early effort to keep our employees safe. We installed a drop box outside our front entrance for customer convenience and nearly all of our employees are now working remotely. In addition to our print product, each day we are utilizing our digital platforms of theabingtonjournal.com and our e-edition to continually deliver breaking news, regular local news stories and advertising messages.
We understand our responsibility to you as a leading provider of your news. We are committed to continuing to meet your expectations. However, we, like so many other businesses have been affected by the spread of this virus. As we move forward, we need to make some changes in how we do business to remain a viable resource for you during this period.
Beginning Wednesday, April 22, we will only be providing the digital edition of the Abington Journal. As a subscriber to the printed version, you have 24/7 access to the electronic division.
If you are a subscriber and have not utilized our electronic edition at all, please follow the steps listed so you too can read the Abington Journal anytime, anywhere.
If you already have a username and password for the e-edition:
• Go directly to theabingtonjournal.com/e-edition
• Enter your e-mail and password and take advantage of all our e-edition offers.
If you have not yet set up a username and password to the e-edition:
• You contact Customer Service at (570) 829-5000 and a Service Representative will get you signed up.
We realize that this is a change in how we do business. It is, however, a change that will allow the Abington Journal to continue to be a community business leader during this period of time. We look forward to resuming serving you a printed copy each week in the not too distant future.
In the interim, thank you. Stay safe. Stay healthy. We’ll keep you informed.
— Mike Murray, Publisher