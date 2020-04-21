Editor’s Note

An area movie theater is encouraging the public to do something others would be afraid to do — stay home and watch films.

But that’s exactly what the Dietrich Theater in Tunkhannock is doing.

Like many movie houses across the country, the Dietrich is closed due to coronavirus concerns. It’s losing ticket and concession revenue in the process. To stay afloat and to satisfy the cinematic taste of its patrons, the independent theater is offering virtual screenings, movies that can be rented through link on the Dietrich’s website.

“We are in constant contact with other independent cinemas across the country and some of the studios contacted us with their idea,” said Ronnie Harvey, the Dietrich’s general manager and film booker. “We normally would never condone home viewing but in this unprecedented moment. We partnered together to mutually help each other out.”

So far, there are five titles available, with one film making a virtual return. “Fantastic Fungi” is a documentary about the wonder of fungi and their role on Earth. It’s narrated by Brie Larson, and it was previously a part of the Dietrich’s recent Winterfest. “Saint Frances” is a drama about a nanny who faced an unwanted pregnancy and forms a bond with a 6-year-old. This was to be a part of the theater’s spring festival, but the event was postponed. For now, viewers can watch it at home. “Bacurau” is a Brazilian film set in the near future where a small village rallies together to fight an invasion.

“‘Bacurau’ was an eccentric film that we thought would really appeal to an indie clientele that might stay at home more but be interested,” Harvey said.

“The Whistlers” is a crime drama out of Romania where a crooked cop who learns an ancient whistling language on the Canary Islands so he can free a troubled businessman. “Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band” is a must-see documentary for anyone who is a fan of the 1970s rock group The Band. It includes clips of the group and snippets of their contemporaries like Bruce Springsteen and Eric Clapton.

Rental costs range for $4.99 to $12, depending on the title. Sales will be a 50/50 split between the movie studio and the Dietrich for most of the titles. Magnolia Films, which produces “The Whistlers” and “Once Were Brothers,” will give 100% of the sales to the Dietrich through Thursday, April 2. After that, it’s 50/50.

“Right now, there is no end date. We will decide week by week what we want to holdover or add but we will let people know on our website when (or if) a certain film is leaving,” Harvey said.

To select a movie, visit www.dietrichtheater.com and select a title on its home page. This will lead to the page with a special link that will benefit the Dietrich. Each title will have directions on how to stream it.

“A technically savvy person would be able to figure out a way to watch them on any specific device but for those a little less tech knowledgeable a laptop might be the best way,” Harvey said. “All will be available on any functioning internet capable device.”

Titles will be added when they become available. Harvey hopes that audiences will like what the Dietrich will have to offer.

“In all honesty, we are not being entirely title specific right now. We are kind of running a throw whatever is available at the wall mentality to try to offer the most variety and to get the most financial help,” he said.

In addition to the virtual screenings, anyone wishing to support the Dietrich can purchase online gift cards, make a donation, or select one of its many levels of membership. This can be done on the Dietrich’s website.

'Bacurau' is a near-future action thriller set in a small Brazilian village. It's one of the titles available through the Dietrich Theater as a virtual movie screening. Half of the sales will benefit the independent nonprofit theater in Tunkhannock.