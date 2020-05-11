CLARKS SUMMIT — During the Clarks Summit Borough Council meeting, which was livestreamed on Youtube ECTV through Zoom, borough manager Virginia Kehoe mentioned that she received a letter from John Richard Kelly, resident of Linden Street.

She said that she’s been speaking to his neighbors Frank and Debbie Wilensky about water flowing from Clarks Green through the backyards of Linden Street in Clarks Summit.

She mentioned that this issue was brought up in a previous meeting during the fall when Council told them they will deal with it in the spring. She said that there is now flooding in the properties.

“We’re looking to get this addressed,” she said. “The neighbors and the Wilenskys wanted to make sure that Council is aware of it, impress on how bad it is. They’re looking to get the situation cleared up as soon as possible.”

President Gerrie Carey said that Council would do what they can to fix the problem. Kehoe said at this point, Council is scheduled to repair the pipe in the Wilensky property to hopefully fix the problem in the Kelly’s property as well. Councilman David Jenkins asked Kehoe if Lackawanba County can get involved in this matter because it’s a “neighboring municipality.”

Kehoe replied that it would be “lawyer against lawyer” because it’s a legal issue. Councilman Vince Cruciani asked if the borough can take action against the private property in Clarks Green for not remediating the problem.

Solicitor Kevin Hayes replied he will reach out to the Kellys and the borough engineer. Councilman Robert Shiels inquired the reason for the flow of water. Kehoe answered it’s water coming from a very old metal pipe that begins on South Abington Road. “As soon as we get the easements, our DPW (Department of Public Works) can prioritize this but it’s not something we’re going to be able to do while we’re working with a split crew,” she said. “So I want to make this top priority once we get the full crew back.”

Hayes agreed to get the easements. During the police report, Cruciani asked about Brian Crowley to be appointed part- time police officer. Mayor Herman Johnson mentioned that his resume looks great. He said that Crowley was employed with South Abington Twp and is a teacher in the school district. “If we do vote to accept him, I think it will be an honor to have him in our force,” he said. Council voted to appoint Crowley as part-time police officer.

During the mayor’s report, Johnson mentioned that he follows suit with the president and the governor in making sure the citizens are safe and that we combat this virus. He said to small business people that there are forgiveness loans at banks that participate in a small business association. Johnson said that if they have any questions, they can contact Congressman Matt Cartwright’s office.

In old business, Shiels asked for a motion to accept the resignation of Carol Robel from the Civil Service Commission. Council voted to accept the resignation. In other business, Council voted to appoint Art Frank as EMA director. Cruciani asked if Frank can serve as a temporary director until Council can come up with a payment. Johnson said that he agreed with Cruciani in having a payment for EMA director. “If you want to get people in this position, you have to give them something,” he said. “I hope that the rest of Council will table this matter and discuss this in depth.”

Carey said that she agreed and will come up with a number to pay Frank. Councilman Harry Kelly and Councilwoman Kathleen Simrell expressed agreement as well. Council voted to table the motion. In new business, Kehoe explained a great resolution for flood control. She announced that Council originally applied for a grant for $345,000 and the state said they are going with a minimum of $500,000.

“They’ve allowed us to adjust the grant to design and plan to go with the large amount in which we have plenty of projects to do that,” she said. “But they did ask that we just have a new resolution to show the new amount.”

Council voted to update the resolution.