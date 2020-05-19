RANSOM TWP. — At the Ransom Twp supervisors meeting, May 11, secretary Jo Ann Pane explained Resolution 02-2020, which is the Lackawanna County Re-Invest Grant. She said its purpose is to buy new swing set bars for one of the parks. She said the current bars are bent on the top. She mentioned that the majority of the grant is $5,000.

“This (resolution) is basically just stating that we are applying for this grant in Lackawanna County for $5,000,” said Pane.

Pane also explained Resolution 03-2020, which is an amendment to Resolution 01-2020. She said that it is for correcting omissions of a payment for a deposit if a variance zoning relief before the zoning hearing board and to provide for payment to the township engineers by the applicant if they want review of their subdivision plans.

The supervisors voted to approve both Resolution 02-2020 and Resolution 03-2020.

In other business, Pane read a letter stating that the Ransom Township Auditors held their annual audit of the Ransom Twp financial records at the municipal building on Saturday, February 8. She mentioned that she and chairman Rich Tenio, secretary Shane Cawley, and auditor Sandra Powell were all present at the meeting. She said that the auditors reviewed the financial statement of the governmental activities, business-type activities, and each major fund in the aggregate remaining fund. She mentioned that the audit would encompass the entire year of 2019.

“Because of the vast amount of records, only the first two quarters of the calendar year, January 1 to June 30, were verified at the initial audit meeting,” she read from the letter.

Pane read the continuation of the audit was scheduled for Saturday, March 28.

“On March 20, the township was completely shut down due to health and safety concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, ” she read from the letter. “Consequently, the audit was untimely suspended.”

Pane read that it is the auditor’s opinion that the financial statements as of June 30 get presented fairly.

In his roadwork update, supervisor Dave Bird announced that during the spring. cleanup, four dumpsters were filled outside the municipal building and two outside the Mount Dewey Community Center. He also announced that roadwork would probably start at Mount Dewey during the last week of the month. He said that paving will hopefully start on Tuesday, June 9.

In his treasury report for March, chairman Dennis Macheska announced the general fund to be $452,108.73 (additional $500,000 in 6-month CD) and the liquid fuels fund to be $416,812.35 (additional $750,000 in a 6-month CD).

In his treasury report for April, Macheska announced the general fund to be $715,712.38 (additional $500,000 in a 6-month CD) and the liquid fuels fund to be $416,986.50 (additional $750,000 in a 6-month CD).

Macheska also reported recycling for March totaled 3.77 tons and recycling for April totaled 5.82 tons. He said that this month’s recycling date will be Friday, May 22.

The next regular township meeting will held at the Mount Dewey Community Center on Monday, June 1.