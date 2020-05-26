American flags are seen being cleaned and prepared for return to their owners at Eagle Cleaners.

CLARKS SUMMIT — Local dry cleaner Eagle Cleaners have been cleaning American flags for free since the business opened in 1997.

They provide this service year round. They wash flags by a wet cleaning process that is gentler than a laundry process. They use special detergents and conditioners developed by Kreussler Inc., a cleaning service in Tampa, Fla.

“This process maintains the color and shape of the flag without any shrinkage,” said Buddy Croft, who owns Eagle Cleaners with his wife Kathy. “It also ensures the flag is hygienically cleaned and sanitize.”

About a week and a half ago, Eagle Cleaners washed the flag of Brown’s Gym in Clarks Summit. Owner Jim Brown was unaware of Eagle’s free flag cleaning service when he was taking his 20’ x 10’ flag down to get cleaned. He took it to Eagle Cleaners and got it back the next day looking like new. He has it stored away appropriately.

“Currently, we are doing a deep cleaning and sanitizing of the gym,” said Brown. “The rehanging of the American flag will mark the beginning of our reopening from this COVID shutdown.”

Eagle Cleaners have been cleaning many flags throughout the years. The flag from Brown’s Gym has the largest one they cleaned so far. Croft believes it was an honor to do it.

“Being a veteran owned business and having a son serving in the United States Marine Corps, we feel it is an honor to be entrusted with our nation’s symbol of freedom and liberty,” he said. “We do it to give back to our customers and the community that has supported us all these years.”