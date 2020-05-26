SCRANTON — Rep. Marty Flynn, D-Lackawanna, has worked to bring home $552,959 in food pantry funding to help constituents stay fed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today, Gov. Tom Wolf said the funding is from the Food Recovery Infrastructure Grants from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

Flynn said the following grants have been awarded in his district:

• $161,682 – Friends of the Poor.

• $144,245 – Meals on Wheels of Northeastern Pennsylvania Inc.

• 127,054 – Scranton Lackawanna Human Development Agency Inc.

• $87,800 – Keystone Mission Rescue Alliance Inc.

• $24,412 -The Community Intervention Center of Lackawanna County.

• $7,766 – The Wright Center Medical Group, The Wright Center for Community Health.

“Many families in my district are opening up empty pantries and they’re worried about how they’re going to feed their families,” Flynn said. “Our food pantries play a central role with local organizations to address the needs of people who are in need of food, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Flynn said the Wolf Administration expanded the food recovery infrastructure grants to keep food banks stocked and prevent farm losses.

The changes encourage partnerships between nonprofit organizations such as food banks and farms, and processors and cooperatives that continue to experience challenges within the food supply chain as the result of COVID-19 emergency.