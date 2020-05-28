Jonathan Rickwood, of Clarks Summit, helps RALLYTHON raise over $140k for the UVM Children’s Hospital

CLARKS GREEN — At the Clarks Green Borough Council meeting, May 20, Al Weinschenk, in his solicitor’s report, announced that state legislature passed an act, which allows local municipalities to waive the penalty with respective real estate taxes. He said that Lackawanna County adopted a resolution that waived the 10-percent penalty which would normally come to effect July 1.

“If you hadn’t paid your real estate taxes by that date, you got to pay the percent more until December 31st, and then the taxes will be turned delinquent,” he said.

Weinschenk said that a memorandum was sent to every municipality in Lackawanna County. He said that the deadline was May 20. He mentioned that since Council didn’t have the opportunity to discuss this matter, he prepared a resolution, which would waive the ten-percent penalty on the borough real estate taxes as long as they were paid by Dec. 31, 2020.

Council voted to approve this resolution (Resolution 04 of 2020).

Also, Weinschenk recalled receiving a letter from FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) indicating there will be a new flood map prepared for the borough. He mentioned that the borough needs to adopt a new floodplain ordinance that complies with the FEMA requirements.He said that he received an email from the Pennsylvania Municipal League. He said that Leslie Rhoads (sustainability coordinator) along with himself, zoning officer George Parker, and engineer Bob Naegele discussed earlier about adopting a new ordinance that he will circulate. He suggested that Council should adopt the new ordinance during the June Council meeting. He said that the borough received a new floodplain mapping, which would became effective on Aug. 5.

“Unless we adopt this ordinance, no municipality, even those within the floodplain, would be able to obtain the federal flood insurance,” he said.

Weinschenk said that there’s an ordinance that asks for the minimal requirements. He said that it’s called a minimal standards ordinance. He said that it affects probably only three properties. He said that he plans to send an ordinance to Council members so they can review it before the June meeting. He said that he also wants to advertise it. He said Council will provide it to the Pennsylvania Municipal League, which would forward it to FEMA.

In his public works report, Rinaldi said that the final piping will soon be complete on Shorthill Drive and Crest Drive. He said that DPW (Department of Public Works) did everything needed for the project. He said that the only thing left is for the water company have the contractor (TSE Contracting) to do the paving.

Also, Rinaldi mentioned that when the project was going on, the laterals for a new water system became broken on the property of 277 Shorthill Drive. He said that the water company fixed the lateral.

“What we discovered was that there is a shared lateral among three houses from Gordon Drive to the last block of Shorthill Drive on the northerly side,” he said.

Rinaldi said that he asked Weinschenk if the borough has a recorded easement indicating that it’s part of their system. He said that of the title search in the easements, they formed one conditional reference that the property would be subject to any easement that the borough might have.

“At this point, it looks like a joint lateral that would have to be maintained collectively by those three houses,” he said.

Weinschenk added that a 1956 map of that subdivision shows a line going through the middle of a lot, which is 277 Shorthill Drive.

“Working remotely, we’re not able to go back before 1956 to see if there’s any easements in favor of the borough,” he said.

Weinschenk said that more records are needed but it can wait.

In his ARWA (Abington Regional Wastewater Authority) report, Rinaldi brought up two high-flow events, one on April 13 and the other on April 30. He said that on April 13, there were 9.86 million gallons and on April 30, there were 11.41 million gallons. He mentioned that before the rainy period, ARWA used to average about three million gallons a day.

“It it up a little higher than that now averaging about five million gallons a day,” he said.

Rinaldi said he isn’t sure if the excess water is from infiltration or more inflow.

Also, Rinaldi said that ARWA’s director Lauren Elliott put together a plan, in which only two employees worked in the building together. He said that ARWA is going to transition to teams of three in alternate days. He said that there will be more employees there doing maintenance work than they had in the last six weeks.

In his treasury report, Alan Hughes reported that the delinquencies on mortgage loans were the highest in the Abingtons compared to all of the municipalities that encompass Lackawanna, Monroe, Pike, and Wayne counties. He said that the stocks of the community banks are down thirty-five to forty percent as a result of credit card and mortgage delinquencies.

“People here, whether they want to believe it or not, are close to living on the edge,” he said.

Also, Hughes proposed consolidating three of Council’s bank accounts. He said that the first one is a FCNR (Foreign Currency Non Resident Account), which is $26.60. He said that he authorized a transfer of $100 from the general account to the FCNR account, making the balance $126.60.

“Dave (Rinaldi) and I are both in agreement to transfer that account and close it,” he said.

Hughes said the second account to be the general fund money market account, which was $35,385.20 at the end of April with no interest. He said that he authorized to transfer the money to the general fund account. He then mentioned the third account to be the sewer fund money market account, which has a balance of $35,099.26. He said that he will transfer these funds to the sewer fund checking account.

Council voted to approve the consolidations of accounts.

Also, Hughes mentioned that Council will automate payments of their utilities by having the utilities debit the general fund account. He also announced that a listing of three certificates of deposit. He mentioned that a sewer fund deposit has a balance of $51,380 and change. He said that it matures on June 23, 2020. He asked for a motion to renew it for a term not to exceed fifteen months. Council voted to approve this.

Also, Hughes announced two requests of contributions. He said that the Scranton Chamber of Commerce is requesting $100 a year for five years for the Scranton Plan. He said that the Clarks Summit Fire Company is requesting a contribution of $2,500 for this year and the next two years.

In other business, president Joe Barrasse announced that Council submitted a request to receive reimbursement for their truck grant. He said that he hasn’t received any additional requirements. He said that hopefully $30,000 will be coming in the next few weeks. He said that then Council will be able to sell one of their trucks.

• Rinaldi acknowledged retired Clarks Summit Councilman Patrick Williams for his many years of service.

• Council voted to remove Peter Giermanski, who is currently in prison for domestic abuse, from the position of chairman of the Clarks Green Shade Tree Commission.