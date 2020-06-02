RANSOM TWP. — At the Ransom Township supervisors meeting, June 1, supervisor Dave Bird mentioned in his roadwork update that the rollers came in and the milling of Community Drive and Beacon Drive will possibly begin either this Friday, June 5, or Monday, June 8.

It will be a full-depth reclamation, he said. He added that ten days after milling, the paving of these two roads will start.

“I would ask if anybody has any trouble spots, (and) if we’re not there, give us a shout so we can get out there and take care of it,” he said.

In his treasury report, chairman Dennis Macheska announced the general fund to be $718,739.10 (additional $500,000 in 6-month CD) and the liquid fuels fund to be $417,089.95 (additional $750,000 in 6-month CD). The next regular township meeting will be at the Ransom Township Municipal Building on Monday, July 6.