Bags of non-perishable goods will be available for drive-by pick up beginning at 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, at 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit (the side of the Borough building). This project is a joint effort by The Gathering Place, the Abington Business and Professional Association, Our Lady of Snows Church, Clarks Summit Boro, and the First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit. For more information, call 570-881-7612.