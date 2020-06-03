🔊 Listen to this

Members of the Abington Heights Softball Fan Club tie balloons to their vehicles for a parade for the Abington Heights girls’ softball team.

A parade is formed around the senior members of the Abington Heights softball team in the parking lot of Hillside Park.

CLARKS SUMMIT — The seniors of the Abington Heights High School girls softball team gathered at Hillside Park on Saturday, May 30 for a photo session with teammates and parents. Little did they know, a parade was going to follow subsequently.

After they got their pictures taken in the park’s baseball field, the six softball players (Andrea Walcott, Shaelyn Kobrynich, Mara Hamm, Catherine Anne Kupinski, Caroline Kelly, and Maria Tully) had a surprise in store for them when cars decorated with balloons showed up in the parking lot. It was their fellow softball players from grades 7th to 11th with some of them holding signs forming a police-escorted parade.

“It was very thoughtful and kind,” Tully said about the surprise parade. “I wasn’t expecting it and seeing our teammates being there was very nice.”

The parade was the idea of the Abington Heights Softball Fan Club, which consists of mainly parents and senior team captains. They decided to do this for the seniors since they didn’t get to spend their last school year playing ball because of the season’s cancellation due to COVID-19.

“I think it was a smart idea because they didn’t get to play,” said junior Bailey White. “Everybody wanted to pitch in and do something.”

The parade had members of Abington Heights junior high, junior varsity, and varsity. Kim Supon Kelly, member of the fan club, helped organize it by decorating the vehicles with balloons.

“It was predicted that the team would go far this year with an unbelievable team of talent, but unfortunately, that wasn’t to be because of the virus,” she said. “All of the milestones and highlights of the club would typically celebrate for the seniors did not happen, as we know. The six girls were left with a stark reality: no season and dreams of what could have been. Throwing the parade and celebrating them was just a small way for us to show our love.”

The six seniors were grateful for the parade and are proud to be in the Abington Heights softball team.

“It’s so cool to be on a team that is hardworking and determined,” said Kupinski. “It’s just great to be with a group of girls who value the game as much as I do.”