SCRANTON — The Wright Center for Community Health and Graduate Medical Education announced the addition of two new members to its executive staff.

Lisa Baumann, a program development and grant-writing strategist with 25 years of experience, has been named Vice President of Strategic Initiatives.

Ronald P. Daniels, an operations leader and certified public accountant with more than 35 years of banking and revenue growth experience, has been named enterprise Chief Financial Officer.

Baumann

Before joining the center, Baumann was president and owner of Community Health Consulting, and served as director of Competitive Grants and Foundation Relations, as well as, Community Benefit and Partnerships for Geisinger Health Foundation and Geisinger Health Plan, Danville.

In her new position, Baumann will lead the center’s grants and development teams as they identify, secure and steward funds from federal, state and private programs and foundations via strategic relation-building with community partners and stakeholders. Baumann will also be responsible for directing the center’s programs bolstered by this financial pipeline.

“I’m excited to be part of The Wright Center and further my work in community health. For more than 40 years, the Wright Center has served as an essential community provider, demonstrating an altruistic focus on positively impacting the health and welfare of the community it serves,” Baumann said in the center’s announcement of her hire. “The Wright Center’s reputation for being responsive to the identified needs of the community through innovative solutions is inspirational to me.

Baumann earned her master’s degree in health administration from the University of Scranton and her bachelor’s degree in dietetics from Indiana University. She and her husband, Dr. Christopher Baumann, reside in Scranton.

“Lisa is a most welcome addition to our team,” said Linda Thomas-Hemak, M.D., Wright Center president and CEO, in the announcement. “Her extensive background in advancing initiatives at the local, state and national level, including her successful track record of identifying, soliciting and stewarding funds from government agencies, corporations and foundations, shows she is ideally poised to build on the foundation we have laid as we continue to grow within the communities we serve and expand into new regions.”

Daniels

Prior to joining the center, Daniels was president and owner of C Level Alternatives LLC, and served as CFO at Astro Apparel Inc., a multi-million dollar international importing and wholesale distributor in Scranton.

Daniels will lead the center’s extensive billing and finance departments as they strategically plan, budget, analyze and steward funds from federal, state and private programs and foundations. Through reliable financial reporting and information sharing, Daniels will support the mission-driven business decision-making at the center to ensure the nonprofit meets all outcome reporting requirements as a Federally Qualified Health Center Look-Alike and safety-net provider of comprehensive primary care services and graduate medical education school.

“I’m honored to join The Wright Center and apply my extensive financial management background to its crucial mission of positively impacting the health and welfare of the community it serves,” Daniels said in the center’s announcement of his hire. “Through fiscal rigor and meaningful accountability, I look forward to supporting the Wright Center’s continued growth in our region as it expands its reach to the medically underserved of the area.”

Daniels earned his master’s in business administration degree in finance from the University of Scranton and his bachelor’s degree in accounting from The Pennsylvania State University. He and his wife, Sheri, reside in the North Pocono community.

“Ronald’s impressive background and demonstrated success in growing financial sustainability and improving existing systems shows he is positioned to help us build on our successes while identifying new avenues for continued prosperity for the good of our community,” said Thomas-Hemak in the announcement of Daniels to the executive staff. announcement.

