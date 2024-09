Once again, the Rotary Club of the Abingtons made a donation of masks. Friday, June 5, the donation was made to the Hospice Center of Allied Services. From left: Kristi Green, RN; Laura Marion, RN, Assistant Vice President, Hospice & Palliative Care; Jamie Kresge; Chris Calvey; Diane Calabro; Jim Brogna, Vice President of Strategic Partnership Development; Janice Bevcqua; Noreen Thomas.