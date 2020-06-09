Hello Patrons! Although the doors of the Dalton Community Library will not be open, we are happy to be able to serve everyone with library pick-up service. This service will be easy for all ages; all that’s needed is a library card to place a hold and either your telephone or a computer.

If you do not comfortably use a computer and would like to receive books, just call our library at 570-563-2014 and we can “take your order.” The other option to retain library items by pick-up is to place a hold using the library’s website, lclshome.org. When your items are ready, come to the library, and park in our new designated pick-up parking spot in front of the building. Let us know you’ve arrived by either calling the library or texting “here” to the number you will find posted at the pick-up spot.

Our service is similar to grocery store pick-up, so be sure to come hungry to read!

The pick-up service hours are: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There are no service hours on Wednesday and Sunday. We promise to do our best to provide our community with your library needs.

As for this year’s Summer Quest program and summer activities, everything will be done online. Registering for Summer Quest, programs, logging your books and minutes of reading, and earning badges for accomplishments will be done from the comfort of your home. Although it’s different from past summers, it will be fun!

Summer Quest registration will begin on Monday, June 15. Parents who wish for their children to participate in any of our programs must contact Miss Jenn at JFamiletti@albright.org. As online security is one of our top priorities, Miss Jenn will be moderating all programs to ensure all are safe and having a good time.

For those who’ve participated in summer activities in the past: the fun times, special talks and sharing of ideas will still happen. We will still be together virtually, from our homes. I’m hoping to have some special guests, so we definitely have something to look forward to!

So many changes are taking place, but we are happy to still offer regular library items and children’s programs to the public during these unfamiliar times. Remember, everyone’s main concern is to be healthy and to have the best summer we can under these circumstances. For very important details or frequently asked questions, please check out our county website lclshome.org or Dalton’s specific page lclshome.org/b/dalton-community-library/. Directions for registering for Summer Quest will be provided, also.

Cheers to maintaining safety while having fun! We hope we can be a part of your summer. Keep our phone number in mind if needed: 570-563-2014.

Jennifer Familetti is a program coordinator at Dalton Community Library.