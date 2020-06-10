FSA May report identifies neeeds in 17-county region

WILKES-BARRE — In its May monthly report, Family Service Association of Northeastern Pennsylvania identified the the top services needed by PA 211 NE callers as food pantries, rent payment assistance, talklines/warmlines and general information and referral.
Family Service Association (FSA) is the provider of PA 211 NE services.
In July 2019, PA 211 NE began providing reports to stakeholders monthly, quarterly, and annually by region and by county.
The PA 211 NE region includes 17 counties: Bradford, Clinton, Columbia, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Lycoming, Monroe, Montour, Northumberland, Pike, Snyder, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Union, Wayne, and Wyoming.
Gert McGowan, CEO of FSA of Northeastern Pennsylvania, said the reports provide information to funders to determine the most pressing needs in their region. The reports also advise the community of the top agency referrals.
“The community has tremendously supported PA 211 NE in this COVID pandemic,” McGowan said. “The referrals from community and government leaders, the financial and other support from the United Way of Pennsylvania, many of the United Ways in the 17 County region, as well as numerous generous local foundations have allowed PA 211 NE to continue to provide quality referrals in this unprecedented time. We sincerely thank everyone who has supported these vital services.”
For May 2019, the top five agency referrals for PA 211 NE Luzerne County callers were to the following agencies: Commission on Economic Opportunity, Catholic Social Services of the Diocese of Scranton, Family Service Association of Northeastern Pennsylvania of Northeastern Pennsylvania, Internal Revenue Service, and the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services.
Total phone contacts to PA 211 NE in May from Luzerne County totaled 811. McGowan said PA 211 NE experienced 91 website visits with more than 180 sessions for Luzerne County. She said 72% of the callers were between the ages of 18 to 69 years; 8% of the callers were between the ages of 70 and 79. The balance of callers either refused to identify age or were 80 years or older.
May statistics
• Total phone contacts to PA 211 Ne in May from the 17 county region totaled 2,189 calls.
• PA 211 NE experienced 379 website visits with over 883 sessions for the entire 17 county region.
• 89.5% of the callers were between the ages of 18 to 69 years; 7.3% of the callers were between the ages of 70 and 79. The balance of callers either refused to identify age or were 80 years or older.
Each report, PA 211 NE provides a quote of appreciation from one of its providers. In May, the PA 211 a caller stated “Thank you for being there.”
Tom Foley, Director of PA 211 NE, drafted the reports to the community.
“Each month we receive thanks from stakeholders for these valuable reports which makes the labor of production more than worthwhile,” Foley said. “Demand for these reports grows with each distribution.”
PA 211 NE urges anyone with a need for referral to human services, disaster recovery or crisis to call 211, text 211 (898-211 plus provide a zip code), or log onto pa211ne.org.
