Lions Club cancels Dream Game

More guidance on sports restart likely coming from PIAA in near future.

The Scranton Lions Club announced Friday night that it has canceled the Dream Game because of ongoing concerns related to the coronavirus.

The all-star game, for graduated players from Lackawanna Football Conference teams, was scheduled to be played for the 86th time July 23 at John Henzes/Veterans Memorial Stadium in Peckville.

Proceeds from the game, which the Lions Club sponsors, benefit the Lackawanna Blind Association.

According to a press release issued by Dream Game co-chair William Dempsey, “the decision to cancel the game has been a difficult one that took many months of deliberation. However, after careful consideration, the decision to cancel the game was ultimately made to protect the health and well-being of our all-star student-athletes, coaches, fans and volunteers.”

Lions Club president Karl Pfeiffenberger said the organization will try to find other ways to recognize the players who would have been part of this year’s game.

“While we are disappointed that we had to cancel this year’s game, we are delighted to honor the players who were selected for the County and City all-star rosters with a Dream Game jersey and we are also planning to showcase the players’ achievements and future goals in the near future,” Pfeiffenberger said in the press release.

Abington Heights and Lackawanna Trail each had four players named when rosters were selected in case the game could be played.

Two-way lineman Mike Malone, fullback/linebacker Mike Pusateri and wide receiver/defensive backs Robby Horvath and Corey Perkins were the Abington Heights players on the County roster.

Lackawanna Trail had two-way linemen Mark Dunckle and Richard Rodenbach, linebacker Josh Brown and defensive back Nico Berrios on the City roster.

PIAA

The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association issued a press release Friday reminding that out-of-season activities for teams affiliated with high schools still are not permitted.

The PIAA did suggest, however, that more information on the potential resumption of activity will be coming in the “near future.”

“PIAA recognizes that students and schools desire to engage in voluntary out-of-season activities,” the release stated. “Presently, school-affiliated activities are not permitted.”

For the second time in less than a month, the PIAA acknowledged the possibility of a return prior to July 1, but said certain parameters will need to be met for that to happen.

Among the things the PIAA is waiting for is statewide guidance from the Department of Health (DOH) and the Department of Education (PDE).

When the PDE released its “Preliminary Guidance for Phased Reopening of Pre-K to 12 Schools,” June 5, it did not address athletic issues. Instead, the PDE said “guidance for organized school sports will be published separately.

According to the press release, the PIAA and the Gov. Tom Wolf’s staff are working cooperatively to develop that guidance.

Ultimately, the PIAA will follow the governor’s phase-in approach to reopening the state, along with any local or county directives – which will likely vary around the state – while requiring that schools continue to follow its existing eligibility rules for off-season activities.

“In anticipation of PDE guidance being issued soon, schools need to be assessing appropriate return to play protocols for them to be able to open their campuses,” PIAA executive director Dr. Robert Lombardi said, according to the release.

The PIAA said those policies should address, at minimum: pre-workout screenings, limitations on the number of students participating together; the sanitizing of facilities; what types of physical activities will be permitted; usage of equipment; and individualized hydration.

The PIAA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee has suggested schools tailor guidelines to local needs rather than seeking a “one-size-fits-all” approach.