Scranton, PA (June 9, 2020) — Marywood University will hold its July undergraduate open house on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 10 a.m., for high school students. The program will be held virtually, and prospective students can register online at marywood.edu/julyOH.

Prospective students and their parents can register for live virtual events with staff, current students, and faculty. Students and parents can then participate at their convenience in additional online experiences.

For more information about Marywood University’s virtual undergraduate open house, please visit marywood.edu/now, or call the Office of Admissions, at (570) 348-6234.